Sentinels issue update on Valorant lineup ahead of final leg of VCT Americas

Sentinels have released what looks to be an updated starting lineup to its Valorant roster ahead of the team’s final two matches in VCT Americas.

With Sentinels announcing the return of Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo to the Valorant lineup after four matches away from competition, many have wondered what its starting squad will look like. TenZ was replaced by Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen starting in Week 4, but the organization previously stated that the former OpTic Gaming player would remain on that starting squad for the rest of the VCT Americas split.

Also, George Geddes reported that Rory ‘dephh’ Jackson had parted ways with Sentinels on May 10, which would mean TenZ should be stepping into the spot previously occupied by the IGL.

The next day, Sentinels have seemingly confirmed the starting lineup with TenZ in the mix. The organization tweeted out a post with the five names remaining on its active Valorant roster in TenZ, Marved, Gustavo ‘Sacy’ Rossi Bryan ‘pANcada’ Luna and Zachary ‘zekken’ Patrone.

Sentinels potentially reveal starting Valorant lineup

The team has not confirmed who will be the in-game leader during matches without dephh in the mix or how the roles within the team will shake out.

These roster moves are another chapter in Sentinels’ tumultuous 2023 season as the organization has fired its head coach, benched TenZ to recover from illness and injury, and signed Marved as a substitute player after its previous sub, Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims, was internally suspended and spent time in jail.

Sentinels have two matches left in VCT Americas and need to win both if they want a shot at making the playoff stage and eventually VCT Masters Tokyo as they only have two wins to their name currently. If the squad loses either match, they will have to wait for the VCT Americas Last Chance Qualifier for a shot to make Valorant Champions 2023.

The team will showcase its new lineup on May 14 as it takes on KRÜ Esports.