How to earn VCT Masters Tokyo drops

VCT Masters Tokyo is ongoing and Riot Games is getting viewers involved with new drops for you to claim. You can earn these exclusive items by watching an official broadcast on either Twitch or YouTube.

VCT Masters Tokyo will give viewers the chance to celebrate the event in-game as Riot Games is giving away exclusive rewards over the course of the tournament.

These rewards can be earned by tuning into official broadcasts of matches either throughout the tournament or for the grand final. You need to fulfill a certain set of criteria to be eligible to earn these drops, just like previous Riot Games tournament viewer rewards.

Article continues after ad

If you’re wondering how to claim broadcast drops, here’s everything you need to know.

How to claim VCT Masters Tokyo drops

Riot Games The in-game title fans can earn through VCT Masters Tokyo drops.

The process of claiming drops from Masters Tokyo is simple. Follow these steps to set up your account to claim them:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Head over to Valorant’s official YouTube or Twitch channels. Official broadcasts will have “Drops Enabled” during their entire schedule. Connect your Valorant account with the platform of your choosing. Watch the livestreams for about 30 minutes.

Masters Tokyo drops schedule

During this Masters tournament, viewers will be able to claim two different drops from the broadcast:

June 11 – 25: UNPREDICTABLE title

UNPREDICTABLE title June 25: VCT Masters Tokyo Playercard

Once viewers have watched a live match during these two time periods, they’ll have earned every drop available for this tournament. The drops will be sent directly to your Valorant account, provided you did not skip any of the steps listed above.

Article continues after ad

VCT Masters Tokyo is ongoing as the 12 qualified teams battle in front of a Japanese crowd for interntional glory, the lion’s share of the $1 million prize pool and an extra slot for their region at Valorant Champions 2023.