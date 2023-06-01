Tokyo Tower lights up purple to start countdown to VCT Masters Tokyo

The Tokyo Tower, one of Japan’s most iconic landmarks, was lit up with the color of VCT Masters Tokyo to celebrate the upcoming Valorant event.

With only ten days to go before VCT Masters Tokyo begins, the excitement is mounting in the Japanese capital. This will be the first international Valorant event held in Japan, where the scene continues to grow despite some struggles at a VCT level.

In the lead-up to VCT Masters Tokyo, a series of countdown events will take place in Tokyo to celebrate this landmark moment for the country’s esports scene. The first of these activities took place on June 1 and was called the “Tokyo Tower Light-up Ceremony”.

The iconic communications and observation tower, which attracts approximately three million visitors per year, was lit up in the event’s purple color, while a suite of drones formed together to create the shape of the Valorant Champions Tour logo in a captivating display.

From June 2 to 10, Red Tokyo Tower, described by Time Out magazine as “Japan’s largest esports park”, will host several countdown events with local streamers and influencers.

VCT Masters Tokyo will take place from June 11 through 25 and feature ten teams from the EMEA, Pacific and Americas international leagues, as well as two Chinese sides. The event will have $1 million on offer, a record prize pool for VCT Masters tournaments.