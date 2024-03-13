How to claim Valorant Masters Madrid drops on Twitch and YouTube

Masters Madrid sees the return of drops for viewers to earn. Here are the full details on what you get from watching the event.

The first Masters event of the VCT year is upon us, pitting the eight teams who qualified through their respective tournaments in Madrid.

As usual, the event can be watched on Twitch and YouTube, and viewers will have a chance to earn rewards for their dedication.

If you’re looking to earn viewer rewards, here’s everything you need to know about Masters Madrid’s drops.

How to earn Masters Madrid drops

Riot Games

To earn the drops, there are a few steps you’ll have to take if you haven’t already:

Article continues after ad

Head over to Valorant’s official Twitch or YouTube channels, where the events will be broadcast. Official broadcasts will have “Drops Enabled” during the entire schedule. Connect your Valorant account with the platform of choice. Watch the live streams for the required amount of time.

As you watch and hit certain milestones, you’ll earn rewards that can be used in Valorant. The rewards are listed below, although no specific milestones have been shared yet. Usually, watching anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour will net you the reward:

Article continues after ad

Title: Ñ Tune in for a live match between Mar 14 – Mar 23

Playercard: “VCT Push Up” Tune in for a live match during the Grand Final on Mar 24



Masters Madrid starts March 14 and culminates March 24 with the Grand Finals, and the newest Agent will be shown off during the event as well.