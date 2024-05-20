How to get VCT Masters Shanghai drops on Twitch

Valorant esports fans who cannot attend the tournament in person to purchase memorabilia will still be able to earn a unique in-game cosmetic to commemorate the event.

VCT Masters Shanghai, like all Riot Games’ esports events, will have drops available for players to earn while watching the tournament on Twitch and YouTube.

Masters Shanghai kicks off on May 23 and will run through June 9. Twelve teams from the four major VCT international leagues will face off to crown a winner of the first circuit event to take place in China.

Fans can also show appreciation for their favorite teams through in-game cosmetics purchases like VCT team bundles.

Similar to each Masters event before it, the Shanghai broadcast will offer a new Player Title and Gun Buddy.

How to earn Masters Shanghai drops

To earn the drops, there are a few steps you’ll have to take if you haven’t already:

Head over to Valorant’s official Twitch or YouTube channels, where the events will be broadcast. Official broadcasts will have “Drops Enabled” during the entire schedule. Connect your Valorant account with the platform of choice. Watch the live streams for the required amount of time.

As you watch and hit certain milestones, you’ll earn rewards that can be equipped in Valorant. The rewards are listed below, although no specific milestones have been shared yet. Usually, watching anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour will net you the reward:

Title: jiāyóu Tune in for a live match between May 23 – June 8

Gun Buddy: “Sheng Jian Bao” Buddy Tune in for a live match during the Grand Final on June 9



Masters Shanghai is set to be another Valorant event for the history books as popular teams such as 100 Thieves, EDward Gaming, and Fnatic are facing off for glory and championship points.