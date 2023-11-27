How to earn VCT Game Changers Championship drops

VCT Game Changers Championship has started and Riot Games is getting viewers involved with new drops for you to claim. You can earn these exclusive items by watching an official broadcast on either Twitch or YouTube.

VCT Game Changers will give viewers the chance to celebrate the event, and the circuit, in-game as Riot Games is giving away exclusive rewards over the course of the tournament.

These rewards can be earned by tuning into official broadcasts of matches either throughout the tournament or for the Grand Final. Viewers will need to fulfill a certain set of criteria to be eligible to earn these drops, just like previous Riot Games tournament viewer rewards.

If you’re wondering how to claim broadcast drops, here’s everything you need to know.

How to claim VCT Game Changers Championship drops

The process of claiming drops from the Game Changers Championship is simple. Follow these steps to set up your account to claim them:

Head over to Valorant’s official YouTube or Twitch channels. Official broadcasts will have “Drops Enabled” during their entire schedule. Connect your Valorant account with the platform of your choosing. Watch the livestreams for about 30 minutes.

Game Changers Championship drops schedule

During the world championship tournament, viewers will be able to claim two different drops from the broadcast:

Nov. 28 – Dec. 2: Louder Title

Louder Title Dec. 3: Game Changers Trophy Gun Buddy

Once viewers have watched a live match during these two time periods, they’ll have earned every drop available for this tournament. The drops will be sent directly to your Valorant account, provided you did not skip any of the steps listed above.

The Game Changers Championship runs from November 28- December 3 and will see eight teams battle in front of a Brazilian crowd for international glory and a share of the $500,000 prize pool.