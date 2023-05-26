VCT Masters Tokyo to feature record prize money

The prize pool for the VCT Masters Tokyo event has been revealed and it features the most prize money up for grabs ever for a Masters-level event.

Details around VCT Masters Tokyo have been revealed as more teams have qualified for the event and its start date draws closer. Riot Games has revealed that the tournament will feature a GSL format group stage, a double elimination playoff stage and a record prize pool for this level of event.

The format for the tournament is no surprise as almost every VCT Masters event has featured GSL groups and a double elimination playoff bracket. However, the large prize pool is unexpected as VCT Masters events usually have smaller amounts of prize money compared to the world championship.

Valorant Champions 2021 and 2022 both feature prize pools of $1 million along with teams getting a 50% cut of the proceeds from the tournament’s skin collection. VCT Masters Tokyo, however, will be the first Masters-level event to feature a $1 million prize pool.

VCT Masters Tokyo to feature a record $1 million in prize money

Across the other four Masters events over the past two years, the highest prize pool was for Masters Berlin in 2021 at $700,000.

The VCT circuit has changed since then, however, with the introduction of the three partnered VCT international leagues. Masters Tokyo is the only Masters-level event in 2023 thanks to the changes and other scheduling decisions by Riot Games. This year saw Riot kick off its new Valorant esports format with an international tournament, VCT LOCK//IN, in Brazil and that tournament’s prize pool was $500,000.

Teams did not need to qualify for that event, however, so a lesser prize pool makes sense.

Here is how the prize pool will break down for each team at VCT Masters Tokyo.

1st place: $350,000

2nd place: $200,000

3rd place: $125,000

4th place: $75,000

5th place: $50,000

6th place: $50,000

7th place: $35,000

8th place:$35,000

9th place: $25,000

10th place: $25,000

11th place: $15,000

12 place: $15,000

The 12 teams at VCT Masters Tokyo will be fighting over the lion’s share of the prize pool as they are set to start the competition on June 11