How to claim Valorant Champions card & VCT Twitch drops

Wondering how to claim the free Valorant Champions card and some VCT Twitch drops? Here’s everything you need to know to score some gold-plated loot.

As Future Earth gears up for its first ever major Valorant competition, all eyes are on Riot Games to deliver a League of Legends Worlds-style event for their flagship FPS.

In order to commemorate the first ever Valorant Champions competition, the devs have decided to celebrate in style with the stunning new Champions skin bundle. Thankfully, though, if you’re not too keen on splashing the cash you’ll be able to pick up some free in-game loot too!

Looking to claim the Valorant Champions card and VCT Twitch drops? Here’s how to deck out your arsenal to celebrate Valorant esports’ big moment.

Contents

How to get Valorant Champions card

Decked out in gold and set against a marbled black backdrop, the Valorant Champions card is sure to become a pretty hot commodity. Thankfully, though, there’s not a lot you’ll need to do to obtain it.

All you’ll need to do is have an active Valorant account and the card will be deposited in your collection – you literally don’t have to lift a finger.

To view your Valorant Champions card:

Go to “Collection“ Then select “Arsenal“ Choose “Player Card“ Scroll through until you find your Champions card, then equip it!

How to claim VCT Twitch drops

That’s not all – Riot are also gifting players a free spray and gun buddy just for tuning into the live action. You can score these rewards by tuning in on Twitch, YouTube, Afreeca and Trovo:

VCT spray: December 1-11

December 1-11 VCT gun buddy: From 9AM PST / 12PM EST / 5PM BST / 6PM CEST on December 12.

In order to link your Twitch account:

Click your user profile in the top right hand corner Scroll down to “Settings“ Go to the “Connections” tab Scroll down to “Riot Games” and click “Connect“ Log in with your Riot Account You’re all set!

The process is similar for YouTube, and a detailed guide on how to link your Afreeca account can be found here.

So that’s how to claim your Valorant Champions card and Twitch drops. Looking to keep up with all of the latest VCT action? Be sure to bookmark our Valorant Champions results hub.