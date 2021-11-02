Valorant X League of Legends Arcane Event: New skins, Collector’s set, in-game rewards

Valorant is set to celebrate the release of League of Legends’ Netflix show, Arcane, with new skins, the limited-time Collector’s Set, and other LoL-themed in-game rewards.

As the highly anticipated League of Legends Netflix show, Arcane, gets ready for its debut, every game in Riot’s extensive library will have a few Arcane-themed goodies for players to get their hands on.

One of these, of course, is Valorant. The company’s flagship FPS has become a global phenomenon and continues to snowball in popularity alongside its blossoming, star-studded esports scene.

After the LoL-themed Sentinels of Light and Ruination skin bundles proved a hit, it turns out we’ll have more League-inspired cosmetics dropping to celebrate Arcane’s premier, including an exclusive Collector’s set, new skin line, and many more in-game cosmetics.

Valorant X League of Legends Arcane: Collector’s set

The full LoL Arcane Collector’s set can be seen above, with its main feature being that Jinx-inspired Sheriff skin.

It will be available from Friday, November 5, 2 PM PST/5 PM EST /9 PM GMT/10 PM CEST to Monday, November 22, at the same time, making it a limited-edition bundle. Importantly, the bundle items won’t be reappearing in the Night Market or in-store, so if you want them – act fast!

For 2,380 VP, players will receive:

Arcane Sheriff Level 1 – Custom model design and bullets. Custom idle pose, equip, reload, and firing animations. Level 2 – Model upgrade. Custom visual effects and audio during equip, reload, and firing animations.

Monkey Business Gun Buddy

Tag! You’re Dead Spray

Arcane Mysteries Card

Jinx Title

Importantly, you cannot buy items separately, only in the bundle.

Radiant Crisis 001 skin line

Accompanying the Arcane drop are the all-new Radiant Crisis 001 skins, with Associate Art Director Sean Marino writing that they are inspired by “a number of different comic styles and eras.”

Available for 7,100 VP, making them Premium Tier skins, you’ll be able to kit out the following weapons:

Bucky

Classic

Phantom

Spectre

Melee (baseball bat)

Valorant X League of Legends Arcane: Free rewards

Much like Riot’s iconic MOBA, in order to snag the free in-game goodies, you’ll have to complete some challenges.

Rewards include:

Arcane Poro Gun Buddy (The World of RiotX Arcane Reward) Available starting November 7 Players will earn this reward by completing missions in the World of RiotX Arcane.

Loose Cannon Spray (The World of RiotX Arcane Reward) Available starting November 14 Players will earn this reward by completing missions in the World of RiotX Arcane.

Arcane Jinx Card Details to come soon.



Additionally, by watching either the live premiere broadcast or the EU rebroadcast (before 10 PM GMT/11 PM CEST) on Twitch and arcane.com, you’ll be able to score yourself the Fishbones Gun Buddy. For more info, be sure to check out our dedicated Arcane Twitch Drops rundown.

So that’s everything you can expect during the Valorant X League of Legends Arcane release event! Additionally, the new Agent Chamber and the Episode 3 Act 3 battlepass will also be dropping, so be sure to check them out.