Who has qualified for Valorant Champions 2021? VCT points standings - Dexerto

Valorant Champions is set to be the first world championship for the FPS hit. 16 teams across the world will be duking it out in December for the coveted prize, and some have already made their way to the big dance.
Valorant Champions is going to be the crowning jewel on VCT 2021. Every event — from Challengers to Masters Iceland and Masters Berlin — will lead to the multi-million dollar event in December.
Here’s what you need to know about Valorant Champions 2021, including which teams have qualified and those with the best chance of making it to the top 16.
- Valorant Champions 2021 details
- Valorant Champions 2021 teams
- VCT 2021 Circuit Points standings
Valorant Champions 2021 details: dates, format, location
There’s not much out there regarding Valorant Champions 2021. Riot revealed the tournament will start on November 29 and finish on December 12 earlier in 2021, but those dates could change as the event nears.
16 teams across the world will converge to fight for the title of Valorant’s first true world champion. Millions will be on the line, but an exact prize pool hasn’t been confirmed; nor a location or format.
We will update you once more information becomes available.
All teams qualified for Valorant Champions 2021
Despite the event being months away, one team has already locked in their spot for Valorant Champions: Sentinels. The NA squad punched their tickets to the world championship by winning Masters Iceland.
We will update this section as more teams qualify across VCT Stage 3 and the Last Chance Qualifiers.
|Team
|Region
|Qualified via
|TBD
|TBD
|Masters Berlin
|Sentinels
|NA
|NA Circuit Points
|TBD
|NA
|NA Circuit Points
|TBD
|TBD
|EMEA Circuit Points
|TBD
|TBD
|EMEA Circuit Points
|TBD
|Brazil
|Brazil Circuit Points
|TBD
|Brazil
|Brazil Circuit Points
|TBD
|Korea
|Korea Circuit Points
|TBD
|Japan
|Japan Circuit Points
|TBD
|TBD
|SEA Circuit Points
|TBD
|TBD
|SEA Circuit Points
|TBD
|TBD
|LATAM Circuit Points
|TBD
|TBD
|NA Last Chance
|TBD
|TBD
|EMEA Last Chance
|TBD
|TBD
|South America Last Chance
|TBD
|TBD
|Asia Last Chance
VCT 2021 Circuit Points standings
Teams can qualify for Valorant Champions by getting VCT Circuit Points across 2021. The top teams from every region will automatically qualify for Champions.
Here’s each region’s point standings as of VCT Stage 2 Masters finishing, focusing on the top 10.
- Green = Qualified for Masters.
- Yellow = Qualified for Last Chance.
- Red = Missed qualification.
North America
Oceania teams will qualify for NA Last Chance Qualifier through Valorant Oceania Tour Finals.
|Ranking
|Team
|VCT Points
|1
|Sentinels
|500
|2
|Version1
|200
|3
|Team Envy
|85
|4
|FaZe Clan
|70
|5
|100 Thieves
|50
|5
|Cloud9 Blue
|50
|7
|Gen.G
|45
|8
|NRG
|30
|8
|XSET
|30
|10
|Andbox
|20
Europe (including CIS and Turkey)
Middle East teams will qualify for EMEA Last Chance Qualifier through Strike Arabia.
|Ranking
|Team
|VCT Points
|1
|Fnatic
|350
|2
|Liquid
|250
|3
|Gambit Esports
|145
|4
|Futbolist
|120
|5
|Acend
|100
|6
|BBL Esports
|90
|6
|Oxygen Esports
|90
|8
|FunPlus Phoenix
|75
|8
|Guild Esports
|75
|10
|Team Heretics
|70
Brazil
Qualifies for South America Last Chance Qualifier alongside LATAM.
|Ranking
|Team
|VCT Points
|1
|Team Vikings
|300
|2
|Sharks Esports
|170
|3
|Gamelanders
|95
|4
|FURIA
|85
|5
|paiN Gaming
|65
|6
|SLICK
|40
|7
|Havan Liberty
|35
|8
|INGAMING Esports
|25
|9
|Imperial Esports
|20
|9
|Vorax
|20
Korea
Qualifies for Asia Last Chance Qualifier alongside Japan, SEA, and East Asia (TBD).
|Ranking
|Team
|VCT Points
|1
|NUTURN Gaming
|370
|2
|Vision Strikers
|140
|3
|DAMWON Gaming
|105
|4
|Rio Company
|85
|5
|Prince
|40
|5
|TNL Esports
|40
|7
|F4Q
|30
|8
|TUBEPLE Gaming
|20
|9
|APEX PEOPLE
|10
|10
|TBD
|0
Japan
Qualifies for Asia Last Chance Qualifier alongside Korea, SEA, and East Asia (TBD).
|Ranking
|Team
|VCT Points
|1
|Crazy Raccoon
|250
|2
|Absolute JUPITER
|130
|3
|REJECT
|100
|4
|FAV gaming
|75
|5
|Lag Gaming
|40
|6
|FENNEL
|40
|6
|Northeption
|30
|6
|SCARZ
|30
|9
|FIRST Gaming
|20
|10
|BLUE BEES
|10
South East Asia
Qualifies for Asia Last Chance Qualifier alongside Korea, Japan, and East Asia (TBD).
|Ranking
|Team
|VCT Points
|1
|X10 Esports
|275
|2
|FULL SENSE
|80
|3
|Team SMG
|70
|4
|BOOM Esports
|65
|5
|Team nxl
|60
|6
|Bren Esports
|50
|6
|Paper Rex
|50
|8
|KPC
|45
|9
|6045pirates
|30
|10
|CBT Gaming
|20
Latin America
Qualifies for South America Last Chance Qualifier alongside Brazil.
|Ranking
|Team
|VCT Points
|1
|KRU Esports
|220
|2
|Six Karma
|150
|3
|Infinity Esports
|120
|4
|LAZER
|110
|5
|Australs
|100
|6
|Border Monsters
|80
|7
|9z Team
|70
|7
|Wygers Argentina
|70
|9
|Furious Gaming
|45
|9
|Meta Gaming
|45