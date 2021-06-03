Who has qualified for Valorant Champions 2021? VCT points standings - Dexerto

Valorant Champions is set to be the first world championship for the FPS hit. 16 teams across the world will be duking it out in December for the coveted prize, and some have already made their way to the big dance.

Valorant Champions is going to be the crowning jewel on VCT 2021. Every event ⁠— from Challengers to Masters Iceland and Masters Berlin ⁠— will lead to the multi-million dollar event in December.

Here’s what you need to know about Valorant Champions 2021, including which teams have qualified and those with the best chance of making it to the top 16.

Valorant Champions 2021 details: dates, format, location

There’s not much out there regarding Valorant Champions 2021. Riot revealed the tournament will start on November 29 and finish on December 12 earlier in 2021, but those dates could change as the event nears.

16 teams across the world will converge to fight for the title of Valorant’s first true world champion. Millions will be on the line, but an exact prize pool hasn’t been confirmed; nor a location or format.

We will update you once more information becomes available.

All teams qualified for Valorant Champions 2021

Despite the event being months away, one team has already locked in their spot for Valorant Champions: Sentinels. The NA squad punched their tickets to the world championship by winning Masters Iceland.

We will update this section as more teams qualify across VCT Stage 3 and the Last Chance Qualifiers.

VCT 2021 Circuit Points standings

Teams can qualify for Valorant Champions by getting VCT Circuit Points across 2021. The top teams from every region will automatically qualify for Champions.

Here’s each region’s point standings as of VCT Stage 2 Masters finishing, focusing on the top 10.

Green = Qualified for Masters.

Yellow = Qualified for Last Chance.

Red = Missed qualification.

North America

Oceania teams will qualify for NA Last Chance Qualifier through Valorant Oceania Tour Finals.

Ranking Team VCT Points 1 Sentinels 500 2 Version1 200 3 Team Envy 85 4 FaZe Clan 70 5 100 Thieves 50 5 Cloud9 Blue 50 7 Gen.G 45 8 NRG 30 8 XSET 30 10 Andbox 20

Europe (including CIS and Turkey)

Middle East teams will qualify for EMEA Last Chance Qualifier through Strike Arabia.

Ranking Team VCT Points 1 Fnatic 350 2 Liquid 250 3 Gambit Esports 145 4 Futbolist 120 5 Acend 100 6 BBL Esports 90 6 Oxygen Esports 90 8 FunPlus Phoenix 75 8 Guild Esports 75 10 Team Heretics 70

Brazil

Qualifies for South America Last Chance Qualifier alongside LATAM.

Ranking Team VCT Points 1 Team Vikings 300 2 Sharks Esports 170 3 Gamelanders 95 4 FURIA 85 5 paiN Gaming 65 6 SLICK 40 7 Havan Liberty 35 8 INGAMING Esports 25 9 Imperial Esports 20 9 Vorax 20

Korea

Qualifies for Asia Last Chance Qualifier alongside Japan, SEA, and East Asia (TBD).

Ranking Team VCT Points 1 NUTURN Gaming 370 2 Vision Strikers 140 3 DAMWON Gaming 105 4 Rio Company 85 5 Prince 40 5 TNL Esports 40 7 F4Q 30 8 TUBEPLE Gaming 20 9 APEX PEOPLE 10 10 TBD 0

Japan

Qualifies for Asia Last Chance Qualifier alongside Korea, SEA, and East Asia (TBD).

Ranking Team VCT Points 1 Crazy Raccoon 250 2 Absolute JUPITER 130 3 REJECT 100 4 FAV gaming 75 5 Lag Gaming 40 6 FENNEL 40 6 Northeption 30 6 SCARZ 30 9 FIRST Gaming 20 10 BLUE BEES 10

South East Asia

Qualifies for Asia Last Chance Qualifier alongside Korea, Japan, and East Asia (TBD).

Ranking Team VCT Points 1 X10 Esports 275 2 FULL SENSE 80 3 Team SMG 70 4 BOOM Esports 65 5 Team nxl 60 6 Bren Esports 50 6 Paper Rex 50 8 KPC 45 9 6045pirates 30 10 CBT Gaming 20

Latin America

Qualifies for South America Last Chance Qualifier alongside Brazil.