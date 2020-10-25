Game-breaking Valorant exploit makes Killjoy's turret impossible to counter - Dexerto

A game-breaking Killjoy glitch has been discovered on Haven, where players can place her turrets inside walls. Enemies can be fired at without any chance to fight back and destroy the turrets.

Killjoy was the headline release of Act II, seen as offering an alternative sentinel option to Cypher. Her turrets allow her to lock down areas, expose enemy whereabouts, and deal damage from afar.

Killjoy’s turrets haven’t exactly been glitch-free since her release. Soon after she landed, players found an exploit on Split that allowed her to place a turret under the map.

This new glitch seems to be a similar issue. By hopping onto the crates by mid doors, Killjoy players can slide a turret inside the wall. It provides coverage of C Lobby, attack side spawn, and mid doors with pretty much zero counterplay.

Turret exploit on Haven

The bug, shared by Reddit user pinki97, likely won’t be too useful for players on defense, but it’s a game-changer for attackers.

Flanking a Killjoy is hard as it is, with her turrets capable of being set up to alert her team of trespassers, and this could make a rush up C long even less risky.

Riot Games’ plans

Glitches like these come up in every game from time to time, especially in games as frequently altered as Valorant. The combo of a Sage wall and Killjoy turret upon her initial release gave players access to some ridiculous angles, which was quickly stamped out.

Riot recently announced their plans to introduce a test server, similar to League of Legends’ PBE, which could go a long way in ironing out these glitches before they are released to the public.

Killjoy’s turrets are already pretty strong, so this exploit is massively game-breaking. It’s not too much of a surprise that Riot plans on taking away some of her power in the next patch. Valorant dev Orcane says Riot plans to adjust her identity and make her more distinct from Cypher.