EsportsValorant

KRÜ Esports keznit Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more

keznitTina Jo/Riot Games

KRÜ Esports’ Duelist Angelo ‘keznit’ Mori lit up the VCT Americas LCQ tournament and proved that he is still one of the best Valorant players in the region. Here’s everything you need to know about KRÜ Esports keznit’s Valorant settings.

Keznit is a veteran of the Latin American Valorant scene and is one of the few professional players to have appeared at all three Valorant Champions tournaments. While he doesn’t have any big trophies to his name, the Duelist player is considered one of the top players in his role in the VCT Americas league.

For those looking to improve at Valorant and might be wondering what KRÜ Esports keznit’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.

keznit ValorantTina Jo/Riot Games
Keznit and his team rolled through VCT Americas LCQ after a disastrous regular season.

Contents

  • Mouse Settings
  • Crosshair
  • Monitor & Resolution
  • Video Settings
  • Equipment

keznit’s Mouse Settings

The Valorant pro players on a 0.346 Sensitivity and an eDPI of 276.8. He competes using a Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse.

Setting Value
DPI 800
Sensitivity 0.346
Zoom Sensitivity 1.00
eDPI 276.8
Hz 1000
Windows Sensitivity 6
Raw Input Off
Mouse acceleration N/A

keznit’s Valorant Crosshair

Keznit, like many Valorant pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He opts to use a white version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

  •  0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Primary

Setting Value
Color White
Outlines On
Outline Opacity 1
Outline Thickness 1
Centre Dot Off
Center Dot Opacity N/A
Center Dot Thickness N/A

Inner Lines

Setting Value
Show Inner Lines On
Inner Lines Opacity 1
Inner Line Length 4
Inner Lines Thickness 2
Inner Line Offset 2
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value
Show Outer Lines Off
Outer Lines Opacity N/A
Outer Line Length N/A
Outer Lines Thickness N/A
Outer Line Offset N/A
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

keznit’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value
Walk L-Shift
Crouch L-Ctrl
Jump Space Bar
Use Object F
Equip Primary Weapon 1
Equip Secondary Weapon 2
Equip Melee 3
Equip Spike 4
Ability: 1 Q
Ability: 2 E
Ability: 3 C
Ability: Ultimate X

keznit’s Monitor & Resolution

Keznit currently uses the ZOWIE XL2546K gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings:

Setting Value
Resolution 1920×1080
Aspect Ratio 16:9
Scaling Fill
Refresh Rate N/A
Response Time 1ms
Display Mode Fullscreen

Like many other professional players, keznit chooses to play with his graphic settings lower than the average player.

Setting Value
Multithreaded Rendering On
Material Quality Low
Texture Quality Low
Detail Quality Low
UI Quality Low
Vignette Off
VSync Off
Anti-Aliasing None
Anisotropic Filtering 1x
Improve Clarity Off
Experimental Sharpening Off
Bloom Off
Distortion Off
Cast Shadows Off

keznit’s Equipment

Equipment ropz
Mouse Logitech G Pro X Superlight
Monitor ZOWIE XL2546K
Keyboard Wooting 60 HE
Headset HyperX Cloud II

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate keznit’s settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.

