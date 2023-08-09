KRÜ Esports keznit Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more
KRÜ Esports’ Duelist Angelo ‘keznit’ Mori lit up the VCT Americas LCQ tournament and proved that he is still one of the best Valorant players in the region. Here’s everything you need to know about KRÜ Esports keznit’s Valorant settings.
Keznit is a veteran of the Latin American Valorant scene and is one of the few professional players to have appeared at all three Valorant Champions tournaments. While he doesn’t have any big trophies to his name, the Duelist player is considered one of the top players in his role in the VCT Americas league.
For those looking to improve at Valorant and might be wondering what KRÜ Esports keznit’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.
Contents
- Mouse Settings
- Crosshair
- Monitor & Resolution
- Video Settings
- Equipment
keznit’s Mouse Settings
The Valorant pro players on a 0.346 Sensitivity and an eDPI of 276.8. He competes using a Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse.
|Setting
|Value
|DPI
|800
|Sensitivity
|0.346
|Zoom Sensitivity
|1.00
|eDPI
|276.8
|Hz
|1000
|Windows Sensitivity
|6
|Raw Input
|Off
|Mouse acceleration
|N/A
keznit’s Valorant Crosshair
Keznit, like many Valorant pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He opts to use a white version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.
- 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
Primary
|Setting
|Value
|Color
|White
|Outlines
|On
|Outline Opacity
|1
|Outline Thickness
|1
|Centre Dot
|Off
|Center Dot Opacity
|N/A
|Center Dot Thickness
|N/A
Inner Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Inner Lines
|On
|Inner Lines Opacity
|1
|Inner Line Length
|4
|Inner Lines Thickness
|2
|Inner Line Offset
|2
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Outer Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Outer Lines
|Off
|Outer Lines Opacity
|N/A
|Outer Line Length
|N/A
|Outer Lines Thickness
|N/A
|Outer Line Offset
|N/A
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
keznit’s Valorant keybinds
|Setting
|Value
|Walk
|L-Shift
|Crouch
|L-Ctrl
|Jump
|Space Bar
|Use Object
|F
|Equip Primary Weapon
|1
|Equip Secondary Weapon
|2
|Equip Melee
|3
|Equip Spike
|4
|Ability: 1
|Q
|Ability: 2
|E
|Ability: 3
|C
|Ability: Ultimate
|X
keznit’s Monitor & Resolution
Keznit currently uses the ZOWIE XL2546K gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Below are his full monitor settings:
|Setting
|Value
|Resolution
|1920×1080
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Scaling
|Fill
|Refresh Rate
|N/A
|Response Time
|1ms
|Display Mode
|Fullscreen
Like many other professional players, keznit chooses to play with his graphic settings lower than the average player.
|Setting
|Value
|Multithreaded Rendering
|On
|Material Quality
|Low
|Texture Quality
|Low
|Detail Quality
|Low
|UI Quality
|Low
|Vignette
|Off
|VSync
|Off
|Anti-Aliasing
|None
|Anisotropic Filtering
|1x
|Improve Clarity
|Off
|Experimental Sharpening
|Off
|Bloom
|Off
|Distortion
|Off
|Cast Shadows
|Off
keznit’s Equipment
|Equipment
|ropz
|Mouse
|Logitech G Pro X Superlight
|Monitor
|ZOWIE XL2546K
|Keyboard
|Wooting 60 HE
|Headset
|HyperX Cloud II
That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate keznit’s settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.