KRÜ Esports keznit Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more

KRÜ Esports’ Duelist Angelo ‘keznit’ Mori lit up the VCT Americas LCQ tournament and proved that he is still one of the best Valorant players in the region. Here’s everything you need to know about KRÜ Esports keznit’s Valorant settings.

Keznit is a veteran of the Latin American Valorant scene and is one of the few professional players to have appeared at all three Valorant Champions tournaments. While he doesn’t have any big trophies to his name, the Duelist player is considered one of the top players in his role in the VCT Americas league.

For those looking to improve at Valorant and might be wondering what KRÜ Esports keznit’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.

Tina Jo/Riot Games Keznit and his team rolled through VCT Americas LCQ after a disastrous regular season.

Contents

Mouse Settings

Crosshair

Monitor & Resolution

Video Settings

Equipment

keznit’s Mouse Settings

The Valorant pro players on a 0.346 Sensitivity and an eDPI of 276.8. He competes using a Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse.

Setting Value DPI 800 Sensitivity 0.346 Zoom Sensitivity 1.00 eDPI 276.8 Hz 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input Off Mouse acceleration N/A

keznit’s Valorant Crosshair

Keznit, like many Valorant pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He opts to use a white version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Primary

Setting Value Color White Outlines On Outline Opacity 1 Outline Thickness 1 Centre Dot Off Center Dot Opacity N/A Center Dot Thickness N/A

Inner Lines

Setting Value Show Inner Lines On Inner Lines Opacity 1 Inner Line Length 4 Inner Lines Thickness 2 Inner Line Offset 2 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value Show Outer Lines Off Outer Lines Opacity N/A Outer Line Length N/A Outer Lines Thickness N/A Outer Line Offset N/A Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

keznit’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value Walk L-Shift Crouch L-Ctrl Jump Space Bar Use Object F Equip Primary Weapon 1 Equip Secondary Weapon 2 Equip Melee 3 Equip Spike 4 Ability: 1 Q Ability: 2 E Ability: 3 C Ability: Ultimate X

keznit’s Monitor & Resolution

Keznit currently uses the ZOWIE XL2546K gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings:

Setting Value Resolution 1920×1080 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Scaling Fill Refresh Rate N/A Response Time 1ms Display Mode Fullscreen

Like many other professional players, keznit chooses to play with his graphic settings lower than the average player.

Setting Value Multithreaded Rendering On Material Quality Low Texture Quality Low Detail Quality Low UI Quality Low Vignette Off VSync Off Anti-Aliasing None Anisotropic Filtering 1x Improve Clarity Off Experimental Sharpening Off Bloom Off Distortion Off Cast Shadows Off

keznit’s Equipment

Equipment ropz Mouse Logitech G Pro X Superlight Monitor ZOWIE XL2546K Keyboard Wooting 60 HE Headset HyperX Cloud II

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate keznit’s settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.