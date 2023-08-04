DRX Foxy9 ecstatic after finally playing Valorant with his idol TenZ

DRX’s Jung ‘Foxy9’ Jae-sung is a teenage Valorant pro that, like many other young competitors, looks up to superstar player Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo. Thanks to his team qualifying to Valorant Champions 2023, he got to meet and play with his idol.

TenZ is one of Valorant esport’s most recognizable star players and has inspired many pro players and casual fans alike. DRX’s sixth man, Foxy9 is one of those many players that the Sentinels player has influenced.

Foxy9 has played on the international Valorant stage before and has competed in multiple VCT Pacific matches since signing with the team in October of 2022. Even with those accolades under his belt, Foxy9 still looks up to the Valorant pro.

After signing with the team, the South Korean Dueslist player expressed his desire to meet and play with TenZ at some point in the future.

“TenZ, It’s an honor to play in the same league,” he said. “My hero I look forward to meeting you.”

Foxy9 queued Valorant ranked with TenZ

The two players crossed paths at VCT LOCK//IN, where both were competing, and they exchanged jerseys at the time. But, it seems like their interaction did not go much beyond that.

“I can’t have a lot of conversation because I’m not good at English, but if we meet again, I will study English so that I can convey my true feelings properly. Thank you for hanging out with me. It was such a good memory,” Foxy9 said.

However, thanks to DRX qualifying for Valorant Champions 2023, Foxy9 got another chance to meet, and even play, with his idol in North America. Even though TenZ and Sentinels did not qualify for the event, he and many other pros have stayed in Los Angeles to interact and play with the qualified squads.

The two played ranked together, as a terrifying duo for all those unlucky enough to meet them in-game, and afterward Foxy9 again put up an ecstatic-sounding post about interacting with his professional idol.

“I didn’t do well today because there were many things, but I’m still happy. I’ll prove it next time,” the South Korean Valorant pro said.

DRX will get to the chance surpass his hero at Valorant Champions as the South Korean squad sets out to win the world championship trophy, something not even TenZ has been able to do.