Disguised return to Valorant esports as Toast signs Game Changers roster

Disguised Toast has announced the lineup for his Valorant Game Changers roster that is set to compete in the next North American tournament.

The Disguised brand has been without a Valorant roster for about a month as its North American Challengers League roster was let go after its relegation from the league. The esports organization, owned and operated by content creator Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang, previously had a Game Changers roster that competed in the first North American event of the year.

That squad, which came under fire from some fans because its roster featured content creators like Kaede ‘Kyedae’ Shymko, did not make it far in the tournament. That team bombed out of the open qualifier section after losing to Evil Geniuses and SHIFT X.

Disguised has announced its return to the Game changers scene with a new roster. The Disguised women’s team will compete in the upcoming Game Changers Series II tournament which starts with the open qualifier section on July 13. The main event of the tournament is set to take place from July 26 to July 30.

Disguised returns to Game Changers competition

The new team features veteran Game Changers players including Hannah ‘hannah’ Reyes and ‘katarina’ alongside some new young players. This iteration of the DSG Game Changers roster has no content creators or influencers attached.

hannah is known for her time on Gen.G Black while katarina made a name for herself on VersionX. Both players, and the team’s head coach, will be leading a squad of teenager up-and-coming talents.

Fans will be able to see the new squad in a competitive setting as it takes on teams in the Game Changers open qualifier on July 14.

The Disguised roster is as follows: