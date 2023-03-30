Sydeon responds to DSG Game Changers team backlash: “No one is entitled a spot”

DSG’s signing of their Game Changers team has been met with backlash with Sydeon, one of the signed players, responding to the criticism of the team.

When DSG announced their long rumored Game Changers team, it was met with a lot of hype, but also followed with a lot of backlash. Disguised Toast decided to sign four of Valorant’s biggest female streamers onto the team, deciding to take a content approach to the team.

The announcement, however, was met with criticism from other Game Changers players over the choice to sign Sydeon, Kyedae, QuarterJade and TrulyTenzin rather than already established players.

Article continues after ad

Sydeon, on stream, responded to the criticism while watching Toast talk about it. She explains firstly that the main intention of the team is to get people talking about the Game Changers scene, which she points out they were successful in since the signing.

“Now people are talking about Game Changers and it’s trending in the Valorant scene” she said. Even admitting that none of them are being paid to be on the team as the main idea is to get people talking about Game Changers.

She also admits that she and the other three players probably won’t be sticking around for the entire year. Hinting at the possibility that the four would step down past the first Split of NA Game Changers. However, she assures her viewers that the entire team is taking the open qualifiers very seriously.

Article continues after ad

Sydeon also said the alternative for Toast was to sign four free agents and only give them a week to practice for the open qualifiers. Which Toast has said previously, did not sit right with him.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

She further elaborated that just because Toast has decided to sign four streamers does not mean they took a spot for a free agent. “No one is entitled a spot on Toast’s team” she said.

Sydeon also pointed out that NA Game Changers is an open circuit, so if any free agent players want to play in it, they are free to participate and make a run through the circuit.

Article continues after ad

She then ends her response by admitting reading some of the criticism stung her. “To read a lot of the stuff about how us not deserving because we’re not good enough, it really hurt.”

She continued, “we should be supporting one another. Moving forward, there’s never any hard feelings, I just want the best for the GC players and GC scene, the last thing I want is to come in and make a mockery of this.”