G2 Esports reportedly pursue CSGO pro ALEX for Valorant roster

The latest in a long line of CS:GO pros feeling out a switch to Riot’s competitive FPS title, former Team Vitality and Cloud9 star Alex ‘ALEX’ McMeekin is reportedly being pursued by G2 Esports for a role on their Valorant squad. However, insiders claim that the Brit rejected the offer – for now.

Since Valorant’s debut, the game has drawn obvious comparisons to CS:GO. Although many still consider Counter-Strike the king of competitive FPS, Valve’s shooter has seen an exodus of players who’ve switched Valorant instead.

Many former and active professional CS:GO players have also made the switch in titles, where organizations entering Valorant’s fresh competitive scene are looking to scoop up talented players from other games to bolster their rosters.

Alex ‘ALEX’ McMeekin, a former member of Team Vitality and Cloud9, is reportedly the latest CS:GO pro to consider the change in scenery. While no official moves have been announced, reports indicate that the British star has already been offered a position on G2 Esports’ Valorant roster.

G2 pursuing ALEX for Valorant roster

The first rumors surrounding G2’s interest in ALEX began spreading on April 2, when it was reported that the CS:GO pro was trying out for an IGL position on the German-based organization’s competitive Valorant roster.

However, CS:GO and Valorant insider neLendirekt shared on April 3 that this was not, in fact, the case. According to neL’s report, G2 had already made ALEX an offer for a spot on their roster, which the CS:GO pro had declined.

“He didn’t trial with them. He just got the offer. And actually said no,” neL shared on Twitter. The reporter did go on to clarify that “[The] situation can still evolve of course,” indicating that a mutual interest from both parties was still in play.

He didn't trial with them. He just got the offer. And actuallu said no. Situation can still evolve ofc. https://t.co/bM0IvPgVWM — neL (@neLendirekt) April 3, 2021

NeL also expanded on this in a later comment, and explained that “ALEX is not ready [to make the switch] yet. He must know that he would need time before really switching to Valorant.”

These reports come hot on the heels of ALEX’s last CS:GO team, Cloud9, announcing their departure from the pro scene. Due to remote training struggles, the team was suffering from “undue stress and difficulties,” which led to Cloud9 releasing the roster and exiting the space, for now.

It remains to be seen whether or not ALEX will end up making the switch to Valorant, or if he will look for other opportunities in professional Counter-Strike. Regardless of his final decision, the highly respected and valued pro should have no issues finding a new home for himself.