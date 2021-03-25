TSM Valorant reportedly targeting Brax as 6th player on roster - Dexerto

TSM’s Valorant team are reportedly aiming to recruit former CSGO player Braxton ‘brax’ Pierce as a 6th man for their roster.

According to RushBMedia, TSM are planning to make a 6-man roster

The team will rotate players, with Brax joining

Brax (formerly ‘swag’) was banned from CSGO tournaments after match-fixing scandal

TSM making 6-man roster

Despite rumors that TSM were potentially dropping Hazed, after the player was spotted not participating in scrims, RushBMedia reports that they’re actually planning a 6-man rotation roster.

Brax would join the lineup as the sixth player, rather than directly replacing anyone on the current roster.

Brax was infamously part of the seven CSGO players permanently banned from Valve-sanctioned tournaments after a match-fixing scandal during his time on iBuyPower.

Brax most recently played for T1 in Valorant, where the team struggled to match expectations despite star talent like Skadoodle and AZK.

Advertisement

Brax’s next move

Both Brax and AZK left T1 in February, and he has been teamless since. According to Brax on stream, other organizations have also approached him.

TSM meanwhile, have also been struggling to match their lofty expectations, with a disappointing 5-6th finish at VCT Stage 1 Challengers 3, meaning they missed out on the Masters portion of the event.

TSM Valorant roster (rumored)