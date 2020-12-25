Logo
Valorant

Could Valorant get a campaign? Riot addresses “story mode” potential

Published: 25/Dec/2020 7:57

by Andrew Amos
Jett and Phoenix in Valorant
Riot Games

Share

Valorant only exists right now as a multi-player experience, but could a single-player or co-op campaign be on the cards? Riot has answered that, as more players look towards more lore and even a “story mode.”

The Valorant universe right now exists in a pretty simple vacuum. There’s not a lot of depth to the lore behind Agents, or the battlefields they fight on in Future Earth.

It doesn’t affect the gameplay pe say, but it’s an extra element Riot is known for expanding on. After all, League of Legends has diverse backgrounds for all 153 champions and counting. They’re even making an MMO based on Runeterra and the experiences of each character.

Riot Games
Valorant’s lore could be fleshed out with a story mode in the future, but it’s not likely to come soon.

Riot has pointed out they want to do the same with Valorant ⁠— no matter how many Agents they design. They’re going to start building on that in 2021, but in what format yet remains to be seen.

That hasn’t stopped players from hypothesizing or pleading with Riot. The idea of a story mode campaign, similar to what’s being built for Overwatch 2 right now, has been floated before. Riot has addressed the potential of such a mode, stating they’re not working on one just yet.

“A traditional story mode is not in our current plans but… never say never. Our goal is always to listen to players and so we will continue to adapt and create experiences based on what you are telling us you want,” the Valorant team told players in a December 24 blog post.

“It’s definitely our goal for players to discover more about Agents and their stories in the future. Right now, some of those details are seeded into the game itself, in Player Cards, Character VO, etc. — there are a lot of places where you can find and piece together snippets.”

Riot is exploring the backgrounds of Agents through other ways currently. Whether they be the subtle hints, or more in-depth narratives already in the pipeline, 2021 is going to be a good year for lore enthusiasts.

“Next year, we are going to start to delve more into the world of Valorant,” Creative Director David Nottingham said earlier in December.

“We will start to confirm some (but not all) of the theories around the epic conflict between Valorant and [REDACTED].”

FIFA

How to complete Andy Delort Ligue 1 POTM FIFA 21 SBC: solutions & cost

Published: 25/Dec/2020 4:24

by Andrew Amos
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FUT

Andy Delort is celebrating Christmas in style in FIFA 21, picking up the Ligue 1 POTM for November and getting his own special SBC for it too. Here’s how you can complete it to add a bit of Algerian flair to your French attack.

It was down to Kevin Volland, Irvin Carona, and Andy Delort for the FIFA 21 Ligue 1 POTM in November, and the latter managed to walk away with the honors. Delort’s efforts helped Montpellier stabilize in the middle of the table, getting four wins on the trot across the month.

The striker scored three goals and two assists in November to get the nod, including a brace against Strasbourg that helped Montpellier triumph 4-3. That effort also netted him an 82-rated IF, but his 86-rated POTM card is a lot more appealing. Here’s what you need to know.

Andy Delort Ligue 1 POTM card stats

Delort’s 86-rated POTM card is a raw upgrade of +7 from his base card (79), as well as an extra +4 from his Inform (82). With a base upgrade that hefty, you know his POTM stats are going to be good.

The POTM card increases the Algerian striker’s Pace from 84 to 91 compared to his base card, as well as huge +10 upgrades to Passing (80) and Dribbling (85). Also, in honor of his many headed efforts, he’s getting a handy increase to Jumping (+7) and Strength (+7) in the box to help rise above the defense.

Shooting wise, the +8 to 88 is also very handy. With an incredible 98 Shot Power and 88 Finishing, Delort’s POTM card is expected to be lethal in front of goal.

Andy Delort POTM FIFA 21 stats

Delort FIFA 21 POTM SBC requirements: total cost

The Delort SBC comes in at a respectable 80,000 to 90,000 coins, depending on your platform, which is at a more convenient price range to casual players. However, he can be a solid upgrade to any Ligue 1 squad ⁠— although he lacks some flexibility due to being Algerian.

Andy Delort

  • # of players from Ligue 1: Min 1
  • IF players: Min 2
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
FIFA 21 Andy Delort Ligue 1 POTM SBC solution
FUTBIN
Here’s the cheapest solution to the Andy Delort POTM SBC.

You’ll have until January 25, 2021 to pick up Delort, so if you want to wait on doing the SBC, you are more than able to do so.

If you do pick up the Montpellier striker though, let us know on @UltimateTeamUK, especially if you score an absolute worldie!