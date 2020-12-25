Valorant only exists right now as a multi-player experience, but could a single-player or co-op campaign be on the cards? Riot has answered that, as more players look towards more lore and even a “story mode.”

The Valorant universe right now exists in a pretty simple vacuum. There’s not a lot of depth to the lore behind Agents, or the battlefields they fight on in Future Earth.

It doesn’t affect the gameplay pe say, but it’s an extra element Riot is known for expanding on. After all, League of Legends has diverse backgrounds for all 153 champions and counting. They’re even making an MMO based on Runeterra and the experiences of each character.

Riot has pointed out they want to do the same with Valorant ⁠— no matter how many Agents they design. They’re going to start building on that in 2021, but in what format yet remains to be seen.

That hasn’t stopped players from hypothesizing or pleading with Riot. The idea of a story mode campaign, similar to what’s being built for Overwatch 2 right now, has been floated before. Riot has addressed the potential of such a mode, stating they’re not working on one just yet.

“A traditional story mode is not in our current plans but… never say never. Our goal is always to listen to players and so we will continue to adapt and create experiences based on what you are telling us you want,” the Valorant team told players in a December 24 blog post.

“It’s definitely our goal for players to discover more about Agents and their stories in the future. Right now, some of those details are seeded into the game itself, in Player Cards, Character VO, etc. — there are a lot of places where you can find and piece together snippets.”

Riot is exploring the backgrounds of Agents through other ways currently. Whether they be the subtle hints, or more in-depth narratives already in the pipeline, 2021 is going to be a good year for lore enthusiasts.

“Next year, we are going to start to delve more into the world of Valorant,” Creative Director David Nottingham said earlier in December.

“We will start to confirm some (but not all) of the theories around the epic conflict between Valorant and [REDACTED].”