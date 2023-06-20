EsportsValorant

Version1 florescent Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more

Valorant Jett nerfRiot Games

Ava ‘florescent’ Eugene is a young and highly touted Valorant player for Version1 competing in the Game Changers circuit. Here is everything you need to know about her settings to play just like her.

florescent is a 16-year-old player who broke onto the Valorant pro scene in 2020. It wasn’t long before she became a well-known name after getting picked up by Misfits Gaming, and showing out in the Game Changers competition, in 2021. The teenager now competes on Version1 and has already made waves with her new roster by winning the first Game Changers North America tournament of the year.

Article continues after ad

For those looking to improve at Valorant who might be wondering what Version1 florescent’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how she likes to play.

cover art for Jett in ValorantRiot Games
florescent primarily plays Jett and other Duelists for her team.

Contents

florescent’s mouse settings

The Valorant pro plays on a 0.175 Sensitivity and a DPI of 1600. She competes using the G-Wolves HTX 4K mouse.

Setting Value
DPI 1600
Sensitivity 0.175
Zoom Sensitivity 0.722
eDPI N/A
Hz 360
Windows Sensitivity 6
Raw Input On
Mouse acceleration Off

florescent’s Valorant crosshair

florescent, like many Valorant pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. She uses a white version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing her settings, or you can import her crosshair with her unique code listed below.

Article continues after ad
  • 0;s;1;P;u;0000FFFF;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;4;0v;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;4;s;0.909;o;1

Primary

Setting Value
Color White
Outlines On
Outline Opacity 1
Outline Thickness 1
Centre Dot Off
Center Dot Opacity N/A
Center Dot Thickness N/A

Inner Lines

Setting Value
Show Inner Lines On
Inner Lines Opacity 1
Inner Line Length 4
Inner Lines Thickness 1
Inner Line Offset 2
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value
Show Outer Lines Off
Outer Lines Opacity N/A
Outer Line Length N/A
Outer Lines Thickness N/A
Outer Line Offset N/A
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

florescent Valorant keybinds

Setting Value
Walk L-Shift
Crouch L-Ctrl
Jump Space Bar + Mouse Wheel down
Use Object E
Equip Primary Weapon Mouse Wheel scroll
Equip Secondary Weapon Mouse Wheel scroll
Equip Melee Mouse Wheel scroll
Equip Spike 4
Ability: 1 Q
Ability: 2 Mouse button 4
Ability: 3 Mouse button 5
Ability: Ultimate X

florescent Monitor & Resolution

florescent uses a ZOWIE XL266K gaming monitor and she competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

Below are her full monitor settings:

Setting Value
Resolution 1920×1080
Aspect Ratio 16:9
Scaling N/A
Refresh Rate 360
Response Time 0.1 ms
Display Mode N/A

florescent’s equipment

Equipment ropz
Mouse G-Wolves HTX 4K
Monitor ZOWIE XL266K
Keyboard Wooting 60HE
Headset HyperX Cloud II

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate Version1 florescent’s Valorant settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.

Related Topics

Version1