Version1 florescent Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more
Ava ‘florescent’ Eugene is a young and highly touted Valorant player for Version1 competing in the Game Changers circuit. Here is everything you need to know about her settings to play just like her.
florescent is a 16-year-old player who broke onto the Valorant pro scene in 2020. It wasn’t long before she became a well-known name after getting picked up by Misfits Gaming, and showing out in the Game Changers competition, in 2021. The teenager now competes on Version1 and has already made waves with her new roster by winning the first Game Changers North America tournament of the year.
For those looking to improve at Valorant who might be wondering what Version1 florescent’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how she likes to play.
Contents
florescent’s mouse settings
The Valorant pro plays on a 0.175 Sensitivity and a DPI of 1600. She competes using the G-Wolves HTX 4K mouse.
|Setting
|Value
|DPI
|1600
|Sensitivity
|0.175
|Zoom Sensitivity
|0.722
|eDPI
|N/A
|Hz
|360
|Windows Sensitivity
|6
|Raw Input
|On
|Mouse acceleration
|Off
florescent’s Valorant crosshair
florescent, like many Valorant pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. She uses a white version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing her settings, or you can import her crosshair with her unique code listed below.
- 0;s;1;P;u;0000FFFF;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;4;0v;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;4;s;0.909;o;1
Primary
|Setting
|Value
|Color
|White
|Outlines
|On
|Outline Opacity
|1
|Outline Thickness
|1
|Centre Dot
|Off
|Center Dot Opacity
|N/A
|Center Dot Thickness
|N/A
Inner Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Inner Lines
|On
|Inner Lines Opacity
|1
|Inner Line Length
|4
|Inner Lines Thickness
|1
|Inner Line Offset
|2
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Outer Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Outer Lines
|Off
|Outer Lines Opacity
|N/A
|Outer Line Length
|N/A
|Outer Lines Thickness
|N/A
|Outer Line Offset
|N/A
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
florescent Valorant keybinds
|Setting
|Value
|Walk
|L-Shift
|Crouch
|L-Ctrl
|Jump
|Space Bar + Mouse Wheel down
|Use Object
|E
|Equip Primary Weapon
|Mouse Wheel scroll
|Equip Secondary Weapon
|Mouse Wheel scroll
|Equip Melee
|Mouse Wheel scroll
|Equip Spike
|4
|Ability: 1
|Q
|Ability: 2
|Mouse button 4
|Ability: 3
|Mouse button 5
|Ability: Ultimate
|X
florescent Monitor & Resolution
florescent uses a ZOWIE XL266K gaming monitor and she competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Below are her full monitor settings:
|Setting
|Value
|Resolution
|1920×1080
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Scaling
|N/A
|Refresh Rate
|360
|Response Time
|0.1 ms
|Display Mode
|N/A
florescent’s equipment
|Equipment
|ropz
|Mouse
|G-Wolves HTX 4K
|Monitor
|ZOWIE XL266K
|Keyboard
|Wooting 60HE
|Headset
|HyperX Cloud II
That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate Version1 florescent’s Valorant settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.