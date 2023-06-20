Version1 florescent Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more

Ava ‘florescent’ Eugene is a young and highly touted Valorant player for Version1 competing in the Game Changers circuit. Here is everything you need to know about her settings to play just like her.

florescent is a 16-year-old player who broke onto the Valorant pro scene in 2020. It wasn’t long before she became a well-known name after getting picked up by Misfits Gaming, and showing out in the Game Changers competition, in 2021. The teenager now competes on Version1 and has already made waves with her new roster by winning the first Game Changers North America tournament of the year.

For those looking to improve at Valorant who might be wondering what Version1 florescent’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how she likes to play.

Riot Games florescent primarily plays Jett and other Duelists for her team.

Contents

florescent’s mouse settings

The Valorant pro plays on a 0.175 Sensitivity and a DPI of 1600. She competes using the G-Wolves HTX 4K mouse.

Setting Value DPI 1600 Sensitivity 0.175 Zoom Sensitivity 0.722 eDPI N/A Hz 360 Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input On Mouse acceleration Off

florescent’s Valorant crosshair

florescent, like many Valorant pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. She uses a white version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing her settings, or you can import her crosshair with her unique code listed below.

0;s;1;P;u;0000FFFF;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;4;0v;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;4;s;0.909;o;1

Primary

Setting Value Color White Outlines On Outline Opacity 1 Outline Thickness 1 Centre Dot Off Center Dot Opacity N/A Center Dot Thickness N/A

Inner Lines

Setting Value Show Inner Lines On Inner Lines Opacity 1 Inner Line Length 4 Inner Lines Thickness 1 Inner Line Offset 2 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value Show Outer Lines Off Outer Lines Opacity N/A Outer Line Length N/A Outer Lines Thickness N/A Outer Line Offset N/A Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

florescent Valorant keybinds

Setting Value Walk L-Shift Crouch L-Ctrl Jump Space Bar + Mouse Wheel down Use Object E Equip Primary Weapon Mouse Wheel scroll Equip Secondary Weapon Mouse Wheel scroll Equip Melee Mouse Wheel scroll Equip Spike 4 Ability: 1 Q Ability: 2 Mouse button 4 Ability: 3 Mouse button 5 Ability: Ultimate X

florescent Monitor & Resolution

florescent uses a ZOWIE XL266K gaming monitor and she competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.

Below are her full monitor settings:

Setting Value Resolution 1920×1080 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Scaling N/A Refresh Rate 360 Response Time 0.1 ms Display Mode N/A

florescent’s equipment

Equipment ropz Mouse G-Wolves HTX 4K Monitor ZOWIE XL266K Keyboard Wooting 60HE Headset HyperX Cloud II

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate Version1 florescent's Valorant settings.