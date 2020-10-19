Andbox wins NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational: final results - Dexerto

Nerd Street Gamers partnered up with Renegades to put on a Valorant Invitational tournament that featured 16 of the best North American teams. With $10,000 up for grabs, there was more than just pride on the line.

Waiting for First Strike and need a healthy dose of competitive Valorant action? The NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational was full of insane highlights and crazy results. It should be plenty to hold you over until the next Riot-backed event.

Advertisement

It was the first time fans of North American Valorant were able to see the new-look rosters after the Ignition Series shuffle.

The all-new T1 squad with DaZeD and Spyder made its debut, as well as Immortals after some of their stars took off to NRG and 100 Thieves.

Advertisement

Renegades are proud to introduce the Renegades x @nerdstgamers Valorant Invitational! 12 Invited teams, 4 Qualifier teams. You don't want to miss out on the action. Stay tuned for announcements of the invited teams. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/pVzULVbC6I — Renegades (@Renegades) October 8, 2020

For everything you need to know about the NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational, from who won, to where you can rewatch specific maps, we’ve got you covered.

NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational recap

Ahead of Riot’s First Strike event, this 10K Invitational gave us our first look at a number of overhauled rosters. Perhaps the most intriguing of all, was T1’s recently finalized lineup boasting Counter-Strike Veterans and one of the best aimers in Overwatch history. Their run could not have started any better.

They closed out both of their matchups in Group D without dropping a map. From here, it was straight onto the quarterfinals, though they couldn’t quite keep the momentum up on day two of the competition. Immortals came through with a swift 2-0 before advancing all the way through to the grand finals.

Advertisement

Ultimately, the final showdown in the Invitational put the Immortals roster against Andbox. Bind was the map in the series and it was over in a flash as Andbox cruised through to a 13-7 victory. Up next came Split as things were a little closer this time around.

The NSG x Renegades Invitational Grand Finals have come to a close as @andbox_official take out @Immortals 2-0! It was a nail-biting overtime on Split but the Andbox lineup pulled out all the stops to secure the victory 🏆 pic.twitter.com/MBe2Gz4Pfg — Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) October 19, 2020

While Immortals put up more rounds in this map, even taking things to overtime, it was still Andbox that secured the win and therefore, took home the trophy.

NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational results

Saturday, October 17

Group A

Round Match PT ET BST Opening Round Gen.G 1 – 0 beastcoast 10am 1pm 6pm Opening Round Immortals 1 – 0 Rise 10am 1pm 6pm Winners’ Match Gen.G 2 – 1 Immortals 11am 2pm 7pm Elimination Match beastcoast 1 – 0 Rise 11am 2pm 7pm Decider Match Immortals 2 – 1 beastcoast 1:30pm 4:30pm 9:30pm

Group B

Round Match PT ET BST Opening Round Cloud9 0 – 1 Andbox 10am 1pm 6pm Opening Round Equinox 0 – 1 Complexity 10am 1pm 6pm Winners’ Match Andbox 2 – 0 Complexity 11am 2pm 7pm Elimination Match Cloud9 1 – 0 Equinox 11am 2pm 7pm Decider Match Complexity 0 – 2 Cloud9 1:30pm 4:30pm 9:30pm

Group C

Round Match PT ET BST Opening Round FaZe 1 – 0 Mamba Mode 10am 1pm 6pm Opening Round Luminosity 0 – 1 Spacestation 10am 1pm 6pm Winners’ Match FaZe 2 – 1 Spacestation 11am 2pm 7pm Elimination Match Mamba Mode 1 – 0 Luminosity 11am 2pm 7pm Decider Match Spacestation 0 – 2 Mamba Mode 1:30pm 4:30pm 9:30pm

Group D

Round Match PT ET BST Opening Round T1 1 – 0 Time In 10am 1pm 6pm Opening Round Renegades 0 – 1 Moon Racoons 10am 1pm 6pm Winners’ Match T1 2 – 0 Moon Racoons 11am 2pm 7pm Elimination Match Time In 1 – 0 Renegades 11am 2pm 7pm Decider Match Moon Raccons 2 – 0 Time In 1:30pm 4:30pm 9:30pm

Sunday, October 18

Round Match PT ET BST Quarter Final Gen.G 0 – 2 Moon Racoons 10am 1pm 6pm Quarter Final Andbox 2 – 0 Mamba Mode 10am 1pm 6pm Quarter Final FaZe 0 – 2 Cloud9 10am 1pm 6pm Quarter Final T1 0 – 2 Immortals 10am 1pm 6pm Semi Final Moon Racoons 1 – 2 Andbox 12:30pm 3:30pm 8:30pm Semi Final Cloud 9 1 – 2 Immortals 12:30pm 3:30pm 8:30pm Grand Final Andbox 2 – 0 Immortals 3pm 6pm 11pm

NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational final placements

Placing Team Prize Money (USD) 1 Andbox $6,000 2 Immortals $3,000 3-4 Cloud 9 $1,000 3-4 Moon Racoons – 5-8 Gen.G Esports – 5-8 Mamba Mode Gaming – 5-8 FaZe Clan – 5-8 T1 – 9-12 beastcoast – 9-12 Complexity – 9-12 Spacestation – 9-12 Time In – 13-16 Rise – 13-16 Equinox – 13-16 Luminosity – 13-16 Renegades –

NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational stream

The NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational was streamed on the Nerd Street Gamers Twitch account. The action kicked off at 10am PT / 1pm ET on both October 17 and 18. We’ve embedded the stream below for your convenience.

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational teams

The NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational featured some of North America’s best talent. The stacked T1 roster, Cloud9, Gen.G, FaZe Clan, and Immortals were the definite headliners. Renegades, of course, sent their own squad as well.

Advertisement

Read more: Valorant pro Sinatraa left temporarily blind after nasty eye injury

There was also some rising stars that looked to disrupt the power rankings. Andbox and Spacestation Gaming made it through the open qualifiers, while Luminosity looked to build on a solid run against the best of the best.

Team Players Renegades retrQ, Cp2, Winsum, randyySavage, Berghy Immortals Genghsta, jcStani, Jmoh, neptune, ShoT_UP Cloud9 TenZ, Relyks, mitch, shinobi, vice FaZe Clan corey, ZachaREEE, Marved, babybay, Rawkus Luminosity Gaming thief, aproto, Venerated, Ksiaze, stellar Rise riku, Spirit, ChurmZ, anger, Ange Gen.G effys, gMd, huynh, MkaeL, PLAYER1 Equinox Esports DXN, Dcop, Paincakes, cute fat boy, mina Complexity ohai, agm, Xp3, sharky, JonahP Mamba Mode Gaming chase, zecK, Critical, Osias, TBD T1 brax, AZK, Skadoodle, DaZeD, Spyder Spacestation Gaming kaplan, roca, sSef, insky, Boostio beastcoast Elevate, jammyz, TiGG, bdog, YaBoiDre Moon Racoons Rebo, Temperature, Fiend, aleksandar, Shawn12590 Andbox ANDROID, yay, b0i, seb, POACH Time In Ninja, Kurt, Morg, Grego, Dani

While this tournament may be over, be on the lookout for plenty of top-level Valorant action coming up soon. Riot’s First Strike event is right around the corner.