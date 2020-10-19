Andbox wins NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational: final results - Dexerto

Nerd Street Gamers partnered up with Renegades to put on a Valorant Invitational tournament that featured 16 of the best North American teams. With $10,000 up for grabs, there was more than just pride on the line.
Waiting for First Strike and need a healthy dose of competitive Valorant action? The NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational was full of insane highlights and crazy results. It should be plenty to hold you over until the next Riot-backed event.
It was the first time fans of North American Valorant were able to see the new-look rosters after the Ignition Series shuffle.
The all-new T1 squad with DaZeD and Spyder made its debut, as well as Immortals after some of their stars took off to NRG and 100 Thieves.
For everything you need to know about the NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational, from who won, to where you can rewatch specific maps, we’ve got you covered.
NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational recap
Ahead of Riot’s First Strike event, this 10K Invitational gave us our first look at a number of overhauled rosters. Perhaps the most intriguing of all, was T1’s recently finalized lineup boasting Counter-Strike Veterans and one of the best aimers in Overwatch history. Their run could not have started any better.
They closed out both of their matchups in Group D without dropping a map. From here, it was straight onto the quarterfinals, though they couldn’t quite keep the momentum up on day two of the competition. Immortals came through with a swift 2-0 before advancing all the way through to the grand finals.
Ultimately, the final showdown in the Invitational put the Immortals roster against Andbox. Bind was the map in the series and it was over in a flash as Andbox cruised through to a 13-7 victory. Up next came Split as things were a little closer this time around.
The NSG x Renegades Invitational Grand Finals have come to a close as @andbox_official take out @Immortals 2-0!
It was a nail-biting overtime on Split but the Andbox lineup pulled out all the stops to secure the victory 🏆 pic.twitter.com/MBe2Gz4Pfg
— Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) October 19, 2020
While Immortals put up more rounds in this map, even taking things to overtime, it was still Andbox that secured the win and therefore, took home the trophy.
NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational results
Saturday, October 17
Sunday, October 18
|Round
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Quarter Final
|Gen.G 0 – 2 Moon Racoons
|10am
|1pm
|6pm
|Quarter Final
|Andbox 2 – 0 Mamba Mode
|10am
|1pm
|6pm
|Quarter Final
|FaZe 0 – 2 Cloud9
|10am
|1pm
|6pm
|Quarter Final
|T1 0 – 2 Immortals
|10am
|1pm
|6pm
|Semi Final
|Moon Racoons 1 – 2 Andbox
|12:30pm
|3:30pm
|8:30pm
|Semi Final
|Cloud 9 1 – 2 Immortals
|12:30pm
|3:30pm
|8:30pm
|Grand Final
|Andbox 2 – 0 Immortals
|3pm
|6pm
|11pm
NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational final placements
|Placing
|Team
|Prize Money (USD)
|1
|Andbox
|$6,000
|2
|Immortals
|$3,000
|3-4
|Cloud 9
|$1,000
|3-4
|Moon Racoons
|–
|5-8
|Gen.G Esports
|–
|5-8
|Mamba Mode Gaming
|–
|5-8
|FaZe Clan
|–
|5-8
|T1
|–
|9-12
|beastcoast
|–
|9-12
|Complexity
|–
|9-12
|Spacestation
|–
|9-12
|Time In
|–
|13-16
|Rise
|–
|13-16
|Equinox
|–
|13-16
|Luminosity
|–
|13-16
|Renegades
|–
NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational stream
The NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational was streamed on the Nerd Street Gamers Twitch account. The action kicked off at 10am PT / 1pm ET on both October 17 and 18. We’ve embedded the stream below for your convenience.
NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational teams
The NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational featured some of North America’s best talent. The stacked T1 roster, Cloud9, Gen.G, FaZe Clan, and Immortals were the definite headliners. Renegades, of course, sent their own squad as well.
There was also some rising stars that looked to disrupt the power rankings. Andbox and Spacestation Gaming made it through the open qualifiers, while Luminosity looked to build on a solid run against the best of the best.
|Team
|Players
|Renegades
|retrQ, Cp2, Winsum, randyySavage, Berghy
|Immortals
|Genghsta, jcStani, Jmoh, neptune, ShoT_UP
|Cloud9
|TenZ, Relyks, mitch, shinobi, vice
|FaZe Clan
|corey, ZachaREEE, Marved, babybay, Rawkus
|Luminosity Gaming
|thief, aproto, Venerated, Ksiaze, stellar
|Rise
|riku, Spirit, ChurmZ, anger, Ange
|Gen.G
|effys, gMd, huynh, MkaeL, PLAYER1
|Equinox Esports
|DXN, Dcop, Paincakes, cute fat boy, mina
|Complexity
|ohai, agm, Xp3, sharky, JonahP
|Mamba Mode Gaming
|chase, zecK, Critical, Osias, TBD
|T1
|brax, AZK, Skadoodle, DaZeD, Spyder
|Spacestation Gaming
|kaplan, roca, sSef, insky, Boostio
|beastcoast
|Elevate, jammyz, TiGG, bdog, YaBoiDre
|Moon Racoons
|Rebo, Temperature, Fiend, aleksandar, Shawn12590
|Andbox
|ANDROID, yay, b0i, seb, POACH
|Time In
|Ninja, Kurt, Morg, Grego, Dani
While this tournament may be over, be on the lookout for plenty of top-level Valorant action coming up soon. Riot’s First Strike event is right around the corner.