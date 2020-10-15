Valorant pro Sinatraa left temporarily blind after nasty eye injury - Dexerto

Valorant prodigy and former Overwatch League MVP Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Jon has revealed he suffered a brutal-looking eye injury that left him temporarily blind and unable to stream.

On October 15, the Sentinels star explained how he hit his left eye really hard with a 50-pound resistance band while working out.

Advertisement

According to Sinatraa, he tried tp curl the band, but it slipped from his feet and shot up, hitting him right in the eye.

The injury was so serious that the esports pro found himself needing to go to the ER and “went fully blind for three hours.”

Advertisement

Despite fearing worst, Won is expected to make a full recovery, but noted he was very lucky.

Read More: Former Overwatch pro Sayaplayer completes T1 Valorant roster

“Got lucky and only a lot of scratches, bruising/blood on my retina and they said I would most likely recover in a week or two,” the Sentinel explained, adding that he will be unable to stream for a bit.

In a photo, the 20-year-old showed how his eye looks blood-red and definitely in need of some recovery.

Advertisement

50 LB resistance band trying to curl it then slipped from my feet and shot up lol pic.twitter.com/2NbtzrMDV3 — Jay Won (@sinatraa) October 15, 2020

Organizations and players across the esports scene wished Jon a speedy recovery, including his former Overwatch League team, the San Francisco Shock.

Read More: Valorant pro Hiko stunned after using exploit to teleport under map

“Sending love from the Shock Fam, and wishing you a quick recovery,” the Shock Twitter account replied.

“Glad it’s just a few scratches and not anything permanent, get well soon, brotha,” another former Overwatch pro turned Valorant star, FaZe Corey, said.

Advertisement

Sinatraa has become quite the gym-goer in recent weeks alongside his teammate Jared ‘zombs’ Gitlin. The Valorant star would frequently post photos of his gains on Twitter to document his progress.

Hopefully, the injury doesn’t sideline the star for very long and he can get back to streaming, competing and hitting the gym sooner rather than later.