Valorant pro Sinatraa left temporarily blind after nasty eye injury - Dexerto

Valorant pro Sinatraa left temporarily blind after nasty eye injury

Published: 15/Oct/2020 17:28

by Michael Gwilliam
Sinartraa went from OWL to Valorant
Robert Paul/Blizzard Entertainment

Sentinels Sinatraa

Valorant prodigy and former Overwatch League MVP Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Jon has revealed he suffered a brutal-looking eye injury that left him temporarily blind and unable to stream.

On October 15, the Sentinels star explained how he hit his left eye really hard with a 50-pound resistance band while working out.

According to Sinatraa, he tried tp curl the band, but it slipped from his feet and shot up, hitting him right in the eye.

The injury was so serious that the esports pro found himself needing to go to the ER and “went fully blind for three hours.”

Sinatraa in an Overwatch League press conference.
Blizzard Entertainment
Sinatraa won the 2019 Overwatch League Playoffs with the San Francisco Shock.

Despite fearing worst, Won is expected to make a full recovery, but noted he was very lucky.

“Got lucky and only a lot of scratches, bruising/blood on my retina and they said I would most likely recover in a week or two,” the Sentinel explained, adding that he will be unable to stream for a bit.

In a photo, the 20-year-old showed how his eye looks blood-red and definitely in need of some recovery.

Organizations and players across the esports scene wished Jon a speedy recovery, including his former Overwatch League team, the San Francisco Shock.

“Sending love from the Shock Fam, and wishing you a quick recovery,” the Shock Twitter account replied.

“Glad it’s just a few scratches and not anything permanent, get well soon, brotha,” another former Overwatch pro turned Valorant star, FaZe Corey, said.

Sinatraa has become quite the gym-goer in recent weeks alongside his teammate Jared ‘zombs’ Gitlin. The Valorant star would frequently post photos of his gains on Twitter to document his progress.

Hopefully, the injury doesn’t sideline the star for very long and he can get back to streaming, competing and hitting the gym sooner rather than later.

Valorant pro Hiko stunned after using exploit to teleport under Icebox map

Published: 15/Oct/2020 16:55

by Jacob Hale
Riot Games / 100 Thieves

Valorant Act 3

100 Thieves’ pro Valorant player Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin was shocked when he was traversing the new Icebox map to try and figure it out — and managed to teleport himself under the map.

Icebox is still fresh for Valorant players, having been added to the game on October 13, and the top competitive players have been spending some time trying to get adjusted to it, find the best spots for pushes or to gather intel and just generally becoming more familiar with it.

The map is being tested in unranked matches currently, before moving it into the competitive queue at the end of October, and that could be a genius touch from developer Riot Games, as the map clearly has some issues that will need to be fixed sooner rather than later.

That’s exactly what Hiko found out during his October 15 stream, playing as Omen and teleporting around the map to see how it felt.

New map Valorant Icebox
Riot Games
Icebox has been added to Valorant as part of Act 3.

After reading some advice from one of his viewers, Hiko decided to follow their instructions and teleport to the ‘triangle’ on the map.

Although at first he went to the wrong place, he soon realized where he was supposed to have teleported to, before gathering that he actually shouldn’t have teleported there at all.

Once he had used Omen’s ultimate ability to port to a little gap between B Kitchen and B Hut, Hiko found himself sitting under the map, able to look up at Kitchen and the rest of the map from below.

After realizing what had occurred, the pro quickly backed out of the game so as to hide the fact he had inadvertently exploited the map’s boundaries, but obviously, by that point, all of his viewers saw exactly what had happened and how to do it.

It’s very likely Riot will find out about this issue and attempt to fix it as soon as possible to avoid any players less concerned with competitive integrity using it to gain an advantage over their enemies and cheat their way to victory.