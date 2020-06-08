5 features Valorant desperately needs

Valorant’s full launch is here. After just over seven weeks of a closed beta, the game is now open for everyone. But, there are a few features that would make Riot’s new FPS title just that little bit better.

Given how quick of a turnaround Valorant’s closed beta has been, it’s unsurprising that it can feel somewhat barebones at times. It went from announced in October 2019, to closed beta in April, to full launch by June. That kind of turn around doesn’t happen often.

While Riot has put in the hard yards to make Valorant as enjoyable as possible throughout the beta, there’s a few features players want to see added that’ll make the game even better.

5. FFA Deathmatch

Valorant, as it stands, only has the one proper game mode. Yes, there’s the practice mode, with plenty of different options to improve your aim. Yet, the only player-versus-player gamemode is Spike Defuse. No matter whether it's Unrated or Spike Rush, you have to plant the spike.

The devs have said that Deathmatch is on its way, but haven't given many other details. Team Deathmatch will be a good start, but free-for-all Deathmatch needs to be added down the line. Games like CS:GO have community servers with the option, and it’s widely regarded as one of the best ways to warm up for a game if you are grinding hard.

There are a bunch of additional things these FFA servers also add-in. From a ranking system that you can show off, to headshot-only or pistol-only servers, there’s an abundance of ways to customize your warmup. FFA Deathmatch as an official mode would set Valorant apart from its rivals.

4. Replay system

The only way to review your demos in Valorant currently is if you record them yourself. There’s also a lot left to be desired from Valorant’s current spectating system. Adding a replay system will probably kill these two birds with one stone.

While it’s remarkable in the first place that Valorant had a spectating feature on beta launch, it’s not the easiest to use by any stretch. With no time controls, it can be pretty difficult to jump backwards in play to catch those epic replays.

Introducing a replay system will allow for that. Players will be able to review their demos post-match, scrubbing backwards and forwards from different angles to see how the game played out. Spectators will also have better tools to keep up with the action.

We already know a replay system is in the works. Riot wants to add one for multiple purposes ⁠— not just for spectating, but for introducing a CS:GO-style player-driven ban system. However, the sooner it comes, the better.

3. Economy update to add anti-ecos

The way the economy stands, it can get pretty stagnant quickly. Currently, every weapon in Valorant will grant you 200 creds for a kill. This is different from CS:GO, where money earned varies from $100 to $1,500 depending on the weapon you use.

This adds a deeper layer of strategy to the CS:GO economy, and also gives teams a way of coming back into the game if their economy gets shot through anti-ecos. With SMGs and shotguns giving up to $900 per kill, if you can get one pick with these weapons, you can swing the money back in your favor.

This is something that Valorant needs. Currently, there’s very little reason to opt into cheaper guns, instead of just waiting for an extra round to full-buy. Half-buys often go punished, especially at higher ranks. If anti-ecos had a bit more incentive to them in Valorant, just by changing the amount of creds you get per kill with certain weapons, the economy would be more balanced.

2. Clash-style tournaments

One of the best features added to League of Legends in recent years is Clash. While the in-game tournament system got off to a rocky start, having monthly tournaments in the client, with plenty of prizes on offer, has made coordinated play outside of third-party events more enjoyable.

Valorant has a real chance to capitalize on this market in their own client. While services like FACEIT and ESEA exist for CS:GO, there’s nothing developed by Valve. Riot can put up prizes like profile banners and special weapon skins for players who participate and win, just like Clash.

With the Clash system too, it wouldn’t just be pub-stomping from higher-ranked players. Players would be seeded into divisions against players of a similar rank to make for a competitive experience. While smurfing could be a problem, there are ways of intervening with that ⁠— SMS Authentication and ranked requirements being the two that have worked for League.

Understandably, a feature like this could be months ⁠— or even years ⁠— down the line. However, if it was eventually added, it would make the competitive Valorant experience better for players from Iron to Valorant.

1. Rated solo queue

Ranked play in Valorant had been a contentious point throughout the closed beta. While some members of the community have been calling on Riot to introduce a solo queue, the devs have pushed back.

However, it might be a good time for Riot to break new ground in the FPS genre and add it. Solo queue is a massive success in League of Legends. Across all the major FPS titles, there are very few ways to queue up and get games against other solos ⁠— especially in a tactical shooter.

While team-play should be part of the indicator of one’s skill, rank baiting and five-stack coordinated play can inflate one’s actual skill level. Not only that, but queue parity ⁠— that’s pairing five stacks against other five stacks ⁠— isn’t working yet.

Adding a separate solo queue, and having a flex queue for anyone who wants to queue up in a party, could be the solution. It’s a system that has worked well in League of Legends, so it makes sense to add it to Valorant.

Do you have any suggestions for what Riot should add into Valorant?