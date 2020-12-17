 Riot wants to "push the boundaries" with Valorant Agents in Episode 2 - Dexerto
Valorant

Riot wants to “push the boundaries” with Valorant Agents in Episode 2

Published: 17/Dec/2020 4:03

by Andrew Amos
Cypher, Brimstone, and Sage in Valorant
Riot Games

Valorant Episode 2

The 13 Agents released in Valorant so far have all filled pretty broad roles in the game. However, as more Agents are released and the scope of new designs slims, Riot aren’t going to be afraid to “push the boundaries,” and they’re going to start doing that in Episode 2.

With only 13 Agents to select from in Valorant, the variation is pretty slim compared to games like Overwatch with around 40 heroes, or even League of Legends with over 150 champions.

It’s also something you have to consider when designing a team. There’s only a select few Agents with smokes and flashes, and you need that utility. It really slims down playstyles, but at the same time helps keep the game balanced.

Agent 14 silhouette in Valorant
Riot Games
Valorant’s next Agent is set to “push the boundaries” as a duelist.

However, Riot aren’t content with what they’ve currently got. They’ve pointed out previously they want to eventually release 50-60 Agents. That would cover a diverse number of roles, but it would require some innovation.

Riot aren’t afraid to push the boundaries though ⁠— and much like what the infamous CertainlyT did to League of Legends, Valorant’s Agent designers are looking to break the mold.

“From the start our goal with Agents is that they have a unique spot within the roster. Whenever a new Agent drops it keeps the game feeling fresh, making you rethink all of your current tactics, and form new ones that build on all the skills you have learned so far,” character producer John Goscicki told players in a December 16 blog post.

“Now that the basics are in place, we are going to take more risks with what each Agent introduces to the game, pushing some boundaries, and evolving what is possible in an ability based tac shooter.”

While he didn’t elaborate on what exactly Riot are planning in detail, he did release a tidbit about Agent 14 ⁠— Valorant’s next release, coming with Episode 2 Act 1.

“The year will tear open with a Duelist for all you “lurkers” out there, who will keep you on your toes around which angles are truly safe,” he added.

From there, Riot wants to expand on the Controller and Initiator classes to “encourage people to play with their teammates as much as possible.”

“We believe that giving our Initiator and Controller roles a bit more team-focused power will help achieve that end. Even before the game launched we were feeling that there were some gaps within the abilities Agents provided,” Goscicki said.

Call of Duty

Treyarch is letting Warzone players try Black Ops Cold War for free

Published: 17/Dec/2020 3:21

by Isaac McIntyre
Warzone op Stitch looms over the Black Ops Cold War Season 1 logo.
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Activision and Treyarch are giving Warzone players a chance to try Black Ops Cold War multiplayer for free following Season One’s highly-anticipated release of, including various maps and popular game modes from the 2020 title.

Despite now sharing a singular progression system, Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty’s flagship battle royale Warzone are totally different titles.

Up until now, that meant Warzone players could jump into battles on Verdansk or Rebirth Island totally free of charge, but would have to dish out $60 if they wanted to make the leap to Black Ops Cold War. Treyarch plans to change this, however.

The Call of Duty developers have confirmed a “free access week” for their title, starting Dec. 17, which will allow Warzone players to get in on all the Season One action too.

“Celebrate the holidays by partying up with friends and jumping into multiplayer modes in Black Ops Cold War,” the devs announced on CallofDuty.com.

When can players try Black Ops Cold War for free?

The Black Ops Cold War free access week begins on Thursday, December 17, and will run for seven days, up to Thursday, December 24. The doors to the early ‘80s will officially swing open at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT / 5am AEDT.

The free access week is being split into two ‘stages,’ each running for three and a half days during the promo. Stage 1 will run from Dec. 17 to 21. Stage 2 will start on Dec. 21 and run all the way to the end of the free event.

Treyarch just dropped Season One in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.
Treyarch
Black Ops Cold War free week gives peek into multiplayer

Free Access Week: Stage 1

The free week of Black Ops Cold War will begin with “Stage 1,” which includes a number of popular game modes. The new featured playlists, “Nuketown Holiday 24/7” and “Raid the Mall,” will also be available through the first stage.

Here’s the full list of content available in Stage 1:

  • Team Deathmatch
  • Domination
  • 2v2 Gunfight
  • Nuketown Holiday 24/7 playlist
  • Raid the Mall playlist

Free Access Week: Stage 2

The second stage of the free event will add a number of new modes, all while retaining the popular Black Ops Cold War playlists from the first three days.

This includes the arrival of “Prop Hunt,” the hilarious Call of Duty hide-and-seek mode. The second stage will also add “Fireteam: Dirty Bomb,” one of the biggest multiplayer modes the developers have released in their 2020 title so far.

Here’s the full list of content available in Stage 2:

  • Team Deathmatch
  • Domination
  • 2v2 Gunfight
  • Nuketown Holiday 24/7 playlist
  • Raid the Mall playlist
  • Prop Hunt
  • Combined Arms Hardpoint
  • Fireteam: Dirty Bomb
Fireteam: Dirty Bomb has been one of Black Ops Cold War's most popular playlists yet.
Treyarch
Access to Black Ops Cold War playlists and multiplayer won’t be the only thing players get this week either. Activision has also confirmed all Operators — whether they’re in “free access” or not — will earn double experience and weapon bonuses.

This double XP promo will continue through to December 28. “That’s a full 10 days to level up your Operator, weapons, and Battle Pass tiers!” the devs wrote.

If you want to access the free week, download Black Ops Cold War here.