How to rank up Valorant Episode 1 Ignition Battle Pass fast: level guide

The full release of Valorant brought with it the very first Battle Pass with 50 unique tiers of unlockable items. Here’s a full rundown on the most effective ways to rapidly boost your experience gains throughout Episode 1: Ignition.

From unique weapons skins to a heap of Radianite points, there’s plenty up for grabs in Valorant’s very first Battle Pass. Players that grind experience will gain access to over 50 unique items from both the premium and free tier unlocks.

If you’re consistently playing every single day throughout the next few weeks, you should have no issue maxing out your Battle Pass. However, if you’re looking to get the most XP out of every moment you have with Valorant, here’s a full guide on how you can quickly unlock tiers.

Daily and Weekly Missions in Valorant

The first step to maximizing your experience might seem obvious. But if you want to reach tier 50 as soon as possible, completing Daily and Weekly Missions should be your top priority. Episode 1 allows for two Daily Missions and three Weekly Missions. These can differ wildly in terms of difficulty and time to complete.

Some might require you to play a certain number of games in a week, others might ask for a set amount of kills in 24 hours. Each Mission comes with a ton of experience though, so you never want to miss out on these. Most Daily objectives provide 2,000XP each, while Weekly Missions can range from 8,000XP to 12,000XP.

Daily Bounties can often be blitzed through in a game or two. If you’re able to log on and grind every night in a week, you’re looking at 28,000XP just from dailies. With an additional 28,000 or so experience from the weeklies. That’s enough in and of itself to push you through multiple tiers of the Episode 1 Battle Pass.

What exactly impacts experience gains in Valorant?

Whether you’re playing subpar or top-fragging every single game with MVP-caliber performances, XP gains remain the same. While you’ll definitely be cruising through Missions a lot quicker with better games, experience is entirely determined by the rounds played and rounds won.

For each round in Valorant’s Unrated playlist, you’ll net 100XP no matter what. If you happen to win that round as well, you’ll earn an additional 200XP. Therefore, the longer the game, the more experience you’ll earn overall.

In the absolute best-case scenario, where a game goes the distance into overtime, you’ll walk away with 5,100XP. 2,500 for the 25 rounds played and 2,600 for the 13 rounds won. Focus on winning each round with your team instead of looking for kills or flashy plays. A quad spray or an ace won’t change your XP gains, but winning every round certainly will.

Which Valorant game mode is the most efficient?

Valorant launched with an all-new Battle Pass, but it also came boasting an entirely new game mode in Spike Rush. The fast-paced mode offers a less intense option and matches are over in just a few quick rounds. However, experience gains are mostly balanced out.

While Spike Rush can be blitzed through in around 10 minutes on average, a typical game may only net you 1,000XP. Compared to the potential gains in Valorant’s standard mode, it’s not the most effective use of your time.

That’s not to say that Spike Rush is entirely useless though. The new mode can come in handy when warming up. Instead of shooting bots in the Practice Range for no XP at all, you could play a few games of Spike Rush. Even if you’re just refining your aim for the day, you’ll still be racking up XP with each 'warm-up' round.

Playing longer games and always gunning for the win is how you’ll maximize XP gains in Valorant. Don’t be discouraged by a negative KD or a lack of highlight-worthy plays.

So long as you’re always striving to win each and every round with your team, experience will come quicker than ever.