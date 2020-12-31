Logo
Insane Valorant Agent concept uses sound to dominate Future Earth

Published: 31/Dec/2020 11:47

by Lauren Bergin
Phase Valorant Agent Concept Art Feature
ArtStation: Leandre TEKO

Valorant’s Agents are what give Riot Games’ FPS the character that it has. Fans all over the world have come up with their own unique designs, but this idea takes concept art to a new level. 

One of the best parts about Valorant is its roster of awesome agents. You’ve got the likes Skye, the Australian who can use animal themed totems to dominate the map, to the mysterious shadow master Omen, whose dark smokes and teleportation make him quite the handful.

The imagination behind each of these characters has sparked a whole host of fan made Agents, including concepts like Mamuro, the Radianite infused Samurai warrior. A new concept that’s appeared has captured the imagination of fans everywhere though.

In a series of amazing illustrations, concept artist Leandre TEKO has brought his own Agent to life.

Meet Phase, an amazing Valorant Agent concept

Riot Games
Phase’s ‘Wavision’ ability is reminiscent of Sova’s Recon Bolt

Leadre’s Agent, Phase, hails from picturesque Italy, with that firey Italian passion making him the perfect Initiator Agent. According to Phase’s description the “ingenious Italian uses sound to his advantage, destabilising his opponents by making them deaf or by amplifying and detecting the sound.”

Not only do we have a description that would excite any Valorant player, we’ve got a full breakdown of Phase’s imaginative kit to help provide an overview of how he’d play out on Future Earth.

His abilities include Amplify, Tinnitus and Wavision, all of which center around using in-game audio to their advantage. His Ultimate, Fatal Withdraw, is similar to Cypher’s but with a cool new twist.

Phase Agent Concept Art
ArtStation: Leandre TEKO
Phase’s concept art.
Phase Valorant Agent Concept Cards
ArtStation: Leandre TEKO
Phase even has some player cards!

Phase’s abilities

Leandre has included a ton of detail in his sketches of Phase’s different abilities, showing us how they would look in game, how they would fire and what the result would be.

The coolest has to be his Ultimate, during which Phase pulls up his hood and uses his Wavision to show all enemies within a 30m radius. During his Ult’s activation time (30 seconds) he will also gain max HP.

We’ve got a rundown of all his abilities here:

  • Ability 1 (Q) – Amplify: Phase throws on the ground a sound ball that amplifies footstep sounds, and extends the listening radius (can hear from further away all enemies). The listening radius is doubled when Amplify is on for typical noises like spells, running or jumping.
  • Ability 2 (E) Tinnitus: Phase pops out a sound ball wave in his hand. Whenever he makes it explode, all people within radius become deaf and have ringing in their ears. Enemies within 30m are within the area of effect, allies within 10m. People affected by Tinnitus become deaf for 10 seconds.
  • Signature Ability (C) – Wavision: Phase canalises a shockwave, affected enemies are revealed by making noises (by running, reloading or throwing stuff). The shockwave can go through walls. The targets affected by Wavision are revealed and visible for five seconds if they are making noises. Debuff lasts for 30 seconds.
  • Ultimate Ability (X) – Fatal Withdraw: Phase puts on his hood and applies Wavision within the radius of Fatal Withdraw, gains a maximum amount of HP. Lasts for 30 seconds, constant radius 30m. Player HP +50, Potential 200HP.

There’s an awesome animation showing off the Tinnitus shockwave ball and Ultimate form as well:

Leandre has put an immense amount of work into creating Phase, and he sounds like an Agent that a lot of Valorant fans would want to get their hands on. He’s reminiscent of Overwatch’s Lucio, if Lucio were Italian and a little bit more hardcore.

We want to see Phase on Future Earth, so Leandre is due a huge amount of credit. By creating something so imaginative, he’s pushing the boundaries of what Valorant’s Agents can be. We really want to see more designs from him in the future, so lets hope his Valorant art isn’t just a ‘phase’.

GTA Online NYE update patch notes: Omnis, Treasure Hunt, free cash, rewards

Published: 31/Dec/2020 11:44

by David Purcell
Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games have revealed what’s in store for Grand Theft Auto 5 with the game’s New Year update for GTA Online, and we’ve got the full patch notes. 

The game’s developers have rolled out a number of updates in recent times, with the biggest adding a new Cayo Perico heist to the title.

Not only that, but for Christmas the entire island turned white for yet another year of festivities.

However, with the arrival of the New Year’s update, things are going to be returning to normal where the weather is concerned. That’s not all that’s changing, though, so let’s dive into the specifics – posted in early patch notes by leaker Tez2.

GTA Online New Year’s update patch notes

Omnis

Omnis GTA
Rockstar Games
The Omnis is not the most prized asset to sit on the podium, but it’s just fine.

The GTA Diamond Casino special vehicle for this week, which can be won with one Lucky Wheel spin, is the Obey Omnis.

It’s worth just $700,000 in-game, which is a fraction of the cost seen for various other prizes in the past, but still a decent pick for the update. According to GTA Fandom’s blog: “The Obey Omnis was the poster child of the golden age of rallying, a period of deregulated innocence when a turbo-charged tin can could plough through a crowd of spectators on a muddy embankment and there wasn’t a damn thing the government could do about it. This is one for the fans.”

Weather change, new task and free rewards

GTA Online livery
Rockstar Games
Here’s one of the free liveries you can get this week in GTA 5.

The weather has returned to normal in GTA Online, meaning there is no more of the fluffy white stuff on the roads or landscape.

There is, however, a more exciting change to talk about. Players will be able to collect a series of Treasure Chests, which will be dotted around the island, and in return a number of rewards will be made available.

Speaking of rewards, free unlockables this week include the following:

  • Sessanta Nove Monogram livery for Revolter, Speedo Custom, Menacer
  • Bigness Tie-dye Sweater
  • Bigness Tie-dye Sports Pants

Races and cash bonuses

There will be double cash and RP rewards granted to those grinding through the In & Out Adversary mode, for a limited time. The featured races and time trials can be seen below:

  • Premium Race: Senora Freeway
  • Time Trial: Coast to Coast
  • RC Time Trial: Construction Site I

Discounts and Twitch Prime Gaming rewards

Casino penthouse gta
Rockstar Games
Does your Casino Penthouse garage need an upgrade? Now might be the best time to act.

There is a whole list of things to buy with a 40% discount this week, as listed, and Twitch Prime Gaming members will also receive a further 10% off.

  • Casino Penthouse Garage
  • Arcade Garage
  • Nightclub Garage Levels
  • Arena Garage Floors
  • Dynasty 8 Garages
  • Office Garages
  • MOC Personal Vehicle Storage
  • High-End Apartments Ramp Buggy
  • Armored Kuruma
  • Phantom Wedge
  • Taipan

For more information on the latest Twitch Prime Gaming rewards in GTA Online, check out our guide.