Insane Valorant Agent concept uses sound to dominate Future Earth

Valorant’s Agents are what give Riot Games’ FPS the character that it has. Fans all over the world have come up with their own unique designs, but this idea takes concept art to a new level.

One of the best parts about Valorant is its roster of awesome agents. You’ve got the likes Skye, the Australian who can use animal themed totems to dominate the map, to the mysterious shadow master Omen, whose dark smokes and teleportation make him quite the handful.

The imagination behind each of these characters has sparked a whole host of fan made Agents, including concepts like Mamuro, the Radianite infused Samurai warrior. A new concept that’s appeared has captured the imagination of fans everywhere though.

In a series of amazing illustrations, concept artist Leandre TEKO has brought his own Agent to life.

Meet Phase, an amazing Valorant Agent concept

Leadre’s Agent, Phase, hails from picturesque Italy, with that firey Italian passion making him the perfect Initiator Agent. According to Phase’s description the “ingenious Italian uses sound to his advantage, destabilising his opponents by making them deaf or by amplifying and detecting the sound.”

Not only do we have a description that would excite any Valorant player, we’ve got a full breakdown of Phase’s imaginative kit to help provide an overview of how he’d play out on Future Earth.

His abilities include Amplify, Tinnitus and Wavision, all of which center around using in-game audio to their advantage. His Ultimate, Fatal Withdraw, is similar to Cypher’s but with a cool new twist.

Phase’s abilities

Leandre has included a ton of detail in his sketches of Phase’s different abilities, showing us how they would look in game, how they would fire and what the result would be.

The coolest has to be his Ultimate, during which Phase pulls up his hood and uses his Wavision to show all enemies within a 30m radius. During his Ult’s activation time (30 seconds) he will also gain max HP.

Read More: Ninja explodes at Valorant ranked teammate

We’ve got a rundown of all his abilities here:

Ability 1 (Q) – Amplify: Phase throws on the ground a sound ball that amplifies footstep sounds, and extends the listening radius (can hear from further away all enemies). The listening radius is doubled when Amplify is on for typical noises like spells, running or jumping.

Phase throws on the ground a sound ball that amplifies footstep sounds, and extends the listening radius (can hear from further away all enemies). The listening radius is doubled when Amplify is on for typical noises like spells, running or jumping. Ability 2 (E) Tinnitus: Phase pops out a sound ball wave in his hand. Whenever he makes it explode, all people within radius become deaf and have ringing in their ears. Enemies within 30m are within the area of effect, allies within 10m. People affected by Tinnitus become deaf for 10 seconds.

Phase pops out a sound ball wave in his hand. Whenever he makes it explode, all people within radius become deaf and have ringing in their ears. Enemies within 30m are within the area of effect, allies within 10m. People affected by become deaf for 10 seconds. Signature Ability (C) – Wavision: Phase canalises a shockwave, affected enemies are revealed by making noises (by running, reloading or throwing stuff). The shockwave can go through walls. The targets affected by Wavision are revealed and visible for five seconds if they are making noises. Debuff lasts for 30 seconds.

Phase canalises a shockwave, affected enemies are revealed by making noises (by running, reloading or throwing stuff). The shockwave can go through walls. The targets affected by Wavision are revealed and visible for five seconds if they are making noises. Debuff lasts for 30 seconds. Ultimate Ability (X) – Fatal Withdraw: Phase puts on his hood and applies Wavision within the radius of Fatal Withdraw, gains a maximum amount of HP. Lasts for 30 seconds, constant radius 30m. Player HP +50, Potential 200HP.

There’s an awesome animation showing off the Tinnitus shockwave ball and Ultimate form as well:

Leandre has put an immense amount of work into creating Phase, and he sounds like an Agent that a lot of Valorant fans would want to get their hands on. He’s reminiscent of Overwatch’s Lucio, if Lucio were Italian and a little bit more hardcore.

We want to see Phase on Future Earth, so Leandre is due a huge amount of credit. By creating something so imaginative, he’s pushing the boundaries of what Valorant’s Agents can be. We really want to see more designs from him in the future, so lets hope his Valorant art isn’t just a ‘phase’.