Valorant dev explains how “vicious” players would exploit AFK fix

Published: 20/Dec/2020 12:09

by Luke Edwards
Riot Games

One of the great injustices in Valorant is losing a game, and therefore MMR, because a player on your team decided to go AFK. But, a Valorant dev has explained the challenges of making a system that punishes AFKers without penalizing compliant players.

Nothing sucks more than having a teammate going AFK in Valorant. While you get access to a shiny free ult orb at the start of every round, and free armor on pistol rounds, it doesn’t really make up for the fact there’s one less angle you’re able to cover.

It’s a problem Riot is keen on solving. As listed in their Competitive Play Area’s ‘letter from the devs‘, “the issue with AFKers/INTers” and “reworking in game penalties for disruptive behavior” are two of the team’s biggest priorities heading into the new year.

One Redditor came up with the idea of adopting a DOTA-style system, where, five minutes after a teammate disconnects, players are able to leave without fear of being punished. But one Riot dev has explained why the issue is much more complicated than you might think.

Riot Games
Omen’s gameplay is built around disappearing unexpectedly. Unfortunately, some players take that idea too literally.

Riot dev on handling Valorant AFKers

Insights & Strategy dev Aeneia explained how a DOTA-style system could be potentially exploited by players with premade teammates.

“We’ve seen lots of different ways that players take advantage of this specific solution. For example: players make smurfs with the express purpose of being the account where it’s “safe” to dodge,” she said.

“They pair up with their friends, and whoever is on the smurf gets the responsibility of AFKing whenever the game starts to look rough.”

Aeneia claims these instances of abuse happen “more than you think,” adding that this system could also lead to more players getting bullied.

Riot Games
Having AFK’s on your team makes it much harder to win trades in Valorant.

She added: “[Players may] start to bully the weakest link (or the child, or the girl, or the person who instalocked their main…whoever seems like the best target). They make the game SO miserable for that player that they leave. Loss averted. No penalty. It honestly happens. Some people can be really vicious when it comes to winning.”

“Our responsibility to players is not only correcting the problem, but minimizing unintended consequences. I could live with the first scenario playing out. But that second one is outright unacceptable to me.”

Aeineia ‘promised’ a system was on its way, but was unable to specify what form it would take.

“Maybe there is a world where we implement this specific version of that solve. But it will only be after we’ve thought through every alternative we can, and we’ve decided that this is the best route to take,” she said.

It looks like we’re going to be seeing a major restructuring of the AFK punishment system in the new year.

Cyberpunk 2077

Apex Legends fan brings Crypto to Cyberpunk 2077 with in-game cosplay

Published: 20/Dec/2020 12:05

by Daniel Cleary
Crypto and night city in cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red / Respawn Entertainment

CyberPunk 2077

A creative Apex Legends fan has brought Crypto’s outfit to Cyberpunk 2077, after recreating the Surveillance Expert with the new title’s character customization tools.

The release of Cyberpunk 2077 has been highly anticipated for many years, and despite some early troubles on last-gen consoles, CD Projekt has still delivered some impressive new features to their open-world game.

One of the most notable features is the unique character customization options that can be selected throughout the game, with plenty of different outfits and pieces that players can pick up around Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077 character creator
CD Projekt Red
CD Projekt Red added a lot of customization options to Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 allows players to customize their characters however they please, but one creative Apex Legends fan u/Lootmaster06 decided to merge the two games together by bringing one of their favorite Legends to the futuristic title.

Lootmaster06 recreated Crypto in Cyberpunk 2077, and shared an image of their “V” with a near-identical outfit to the Surveillance Expert in Apex Legends, donning a similar jacket and boots to Crypto’s default skin.

Out of all the fan-favorite characters in Apex Legends, Crypto is well known for his tech abilities and would also be a natural fit as a character in the Cyberpunk universe.

Crypto outfit in Cyberpunk 2077.
u/Lootmaster06 / CD Projekt Red
The closest you’ll get to making Crypto in Cyberpunk.

This unique in-game cosplay, along with other creative fans in Cyberpunk 2077, has highlighted the potential for CD Projekt Red to collaborate with different game studios in the future, to allow players to recreate even more of their favorite heroes from other titles.

CD Projekt RED has already included nods to some other games in their new release, with eagle-eyed fans finding easter eggs from games like Overwatch and more in Cyberpunk 2077. Not to mention there are a handful of familiar voices from Apex too – Loba’s voice actor plays Carol in Cyberpunk for example.

While it is unclear if they will choose to collaborate with other games going forwards, this Cyberpunk Crypto outfit is still quite impressive, considering that the Legend’s exact look can be difficult to replicate in-game.