How to beat Leandra the Shadow Priestess boss in V Rising: Location, tactics & rewards

Leandra the Shadow Priestess can be a tricky boss to beat in V Rising. If you’re wondering how to overcome her and progress further, our guide has got all the information you need.

Every corner of V Rising’s gothic world is filled with multiple bosses of varied personalities. One of them is Leandra the Shadow Priestess and beating her will require you to channel your inner extortioner to overcome her prowess.

However, if you’re overwhelmed by the power of this boss, our comprehensive guide has got all the information to help you out in the game.

Contents

Where to find Leandra the Shadow Priestess boss in V Rising?

In V Rising, Leandra the Shadow Priestess is a V Blood boss, much like the Ferocious Bear and Nicholaus the Fallen. You can find her in the Church of the Damned, located towards the northwest corner of the Dunley Farmlands.

Advertisement

Read More: How to get leather in V Rising

She is a Level 46 boss which means you either need to be at the same level or even a notch higher to battle her head-to-head. This boss mostly deals in ranged damage and all you’ll need to follow is a straightforward strategy to take her down.

How to defeat Leandra the Shadow Priestess in V Rising?

Defeating Leandra the Shadow Priestess will test your ultimate patience and strategy-making skills. You must ensure to prepare yourself properly with the right gear and abilities before you engage in such a high-level duel.

Leveling up and Gear Equipment

Your first priority should be to at least level up to 46 to even stand a chance against her. Like always, emerging victorious in boss fights always grants you items that prove to be quite essential for survival in the game.

Advertisement

Like Nicholaus, you can defeat this boss by simply engaging in a ranged attack while dodging her mighty blows wisely. Here’s a rundown of some of the best gear and abilities to equip for an advantage while fighting against her:

Nightstalker Armor

A copper weapon

Veil of Chaos (Travel)

Chaos Volley (Basic 1)

Ward of the Damned (Basic 2)

Reading Leandra’s movement and attack patterns

As we mentioned earlier, Leandra the Shadow Priestess is a V Blood boss and mostly tends to engage in ranged attacks. While battling her, you must remember that she can summon assassins who are capable of inflicting a good amount of damage.

Read More: How to farm Iron ore in V Rising

She has a total of two attack phases which are explained as follows:

First Phase

In the first phase, you’ll first need to clear all the enemies in front of her to make space for attacks. As soon as you land your first attack on the boss, she’ll start to summon shadow assassins (her main attack – Spectral Assassin) that can deal 20-30 damage. You can easily dodge these attacks and engage in ranged combat with the boss.

Advertisement

As you continue damaging her, she’ll summon more of these assassins in order to create a distraction. All you need to do is evade them and continue to make space for yourself for landing effective blows on Leandra.

Second Phase

In this phase, Leandra will start to cast fire bolts at you that can easily be dodged. It can either be a single bolt or charged up to three bolts that diverge at close range and converge at long range. The most viable attack that you must remember is her temporal blindness.

You need to use the abilities like Veil of Chaos and Blood Rite to travel to a different location and dodge difficult attacks otherwise you’d be vulnerable to her assassins. She’s not one of the most difficult bosses to deal with but can maneuver to outshine if you don’t read her movement and attack patterns properly.

Advertisement

V Rising Leandra the Shadow Priestess: Rewards

After you’ve successfully defeated Leandra the Shadow Priestess in the Dunley Farmlands, here are the rewards that’ll be unlocked:

Spectral Assassin (Vampire Power)

Scourgestone, Scourge Pendant, and Skeleton Priest (Recipes)

and Jewelcrafting table (Structure)

That’s everything players need to know on how to beat Leandra the Shadow Priestess boss in V Rising! Players who want to know more about the world of V Rising should check out the rest of our guides below:

How to build a Castle in V Rising | How to farm Sunflower seeds | How to get Dark Silver Ingots | How to get leather | How to farm Iron ore | V Rising Weapon Tier List | Is V Rising free-to-play?