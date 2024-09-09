xQc reveals $500k lawsuit against Adept has been dismissed after “disastrous” process

Streaming star xQc has had a court case against him dismissed amid his ongoing legal battle with ex-girlfriend Adept, as he’s still trying to get the money back from his McLaren that was sold.

Since breaking up, xQc and Adept have been locked in a number of legal battles. The former partners reportedly had to get divorced, protective orders were pushed for amid claims of sexual assault, and there were issues regarding the cars.

Article continues after ad

On the latter, Adept had taken xQc’s McLaren 720s Spider. The car, which was worth more than $300,000 had been frozen as an asset by a judge, meaning it couldn’t be sold or transferred to someone other than xQc. Well, that wasn’t the case, as the car was sold ‘illegally’ without him knowing.

The McLaren has been a constant talking point within his community as a result of that, and during his September 8 Q&A, the former Overwatch star revealed an update on that front as he’s had another lawsuit dismissed.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Let’s just say, the other party didn’t play fair from the beginning. The sneaky tactics they were doing. It was supposedly frozen, the car was sold under the radar. Shouldn’t be happening,” he said.

“And then once I was like ‘dude, this is fucking brain dead’ and we had the judge, I don’t remember what the legal wording is, but basically the judge was like full dismissal, I’m done with this shit. The case was drawn from months and years. The whole process was a piece of shit. That whole lawsuit was absolutely disastrous.”

Article continues after ad

The Twitch and KICK streamer revealed that there had been a delay in the case being settled as it had to be redrafted and submitted again as he wanted to also include his BMW X6M competition.

xQc added that he’s not going to “risk everything” to win and will bide his time. He also noted that he has won two cases against his ex already, so he’s happy to keep going, even though they’ve used “underhanded” tactics at times.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

He might not be able to drive the supercars as he doesn’t own a license, but they are worth around $500,000 together. So, getting that money back is pretty significant, even if it’ll take a bit more time than he’d like. And, at this rate, he’ll probably get money back on top of that as well.