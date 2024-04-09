Who is Sketch? Viral Twitch streamer takes over the NFL

A popular Twitch streamer known as ‘Sketch’ is taking over social media and even making waves in the NFL. Here’s everything you need to know about him and why he’s going viral.

If you’ve been using TikTok recently, you’ve probably come across a few clips of a Twitch streamer called ‘Sketch’ — as well as plenty of netizens imitating his mannerisms in their own videos.

It turns out that Sketch has only been making content for about a year, claiming he started streaming on TikTok in summer 2023 before starting to broadcast on Twitch a little bit later.

At first, Sketch claimed that he received quite a bit of hate, saying that he has bad eyesight and has a difficult time reading his chat… but now he’s one of the biggest personalities on the net, boasting over 670K followers on Twitch.

Sketch is a favorite among viewers for his humorous mannerisms and catchphrases, with one of his most popular being a chipper, “What’s up, brother?” In fact, that particular phrase went viral on TikTok in March after a user challenged women to walk up to their boyfriends and say it to them.

Despite some speculation from viewers, Sketch has confirmed that he does not have a condition, as told in an interview with Bradley Martyn. However, he claims he does have a ‘tic’ with his fingers when he gets excited and says he’s a “very anxious” person.

Sketch is also known for his friendship with Jynxzi, another prominent streamer who rose to fame on Twitch late last year. A clip of the two having a Facetime call went viral on Jynxzi’s stream, spawning the viral “what’s up brother” trend.

The streamer also has a big love for football, something that’s caught the attention of several big players in the NFL, who have created their own videos mimicking Sketch’s viral catchphrases.

In fact, the official NFL TikTok account posted a video using a clip from one of Sketch’s streams with his famous line: “Special teams, special plays, special players.”

Overall, Sketch is well-liked for his upbeat personality, humorous mannerisms, and entertaining live streams, with many fans saying the internet “made the right person famous.”