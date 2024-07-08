Sketch addresses viral OF leaks

Twitch star Sketch has addressed the viral leaks showing the streamer in adult content, apologizing to fans and explaining he dealt with “addiction” during the time the content was made.

Sketch is a rising star on Twitch, quickly becoming one of the most popular streamers on the broadcasting platform thanks to his positive attitude and sense of humor.

However, on July 7, 2024, some of his fans began speaking out against him after content began surfacing online that appeared to show the streamer in explicit content.

Although it wasn’t clear if it was Sketch himself in the videos and photos circulating on social media, Sketch went live on July 8 to address the situation, admitting that it was, indeed, him in the content.

He explained that the content was created two years ago when he was battling “addiction problems”

“Yeah, that was me,” he said. “I f*cked up. I won’t do it again. …that was a dark time. A rough time.”

“But on a real note, I’ve been living under the threat of that coming out for two years,” he continued. “Started social media, just kind of dicking around, had that in my past. I’ll tell you what. Weight lifted off my shoulders. God is good.”

This story is developing…