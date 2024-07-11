Faith Ordway defends Sketch on TikTok following viral OF leaks

Vlogger and influencer Faith Ordway finally gave her thoughts on Sketch’s viral OF leaks.

Twitch streamer Sketch had a rapid rise to success over the last year that was severely jeopardized when explicit content he took part in before blowing up was leaked on July 7, 2024. Following the leak, major influencers all came out in support of Sketch including FaZe Banks, Kai Cenat, and Jynxzi.

Faith Ordway has joined the list of content creators offering their perspectives on the situation. The influencer has collaborated with Sketch before including a skit in which they got married. This caused fans of both creators to speculate that they were dating.

Ordway took to TikTok to spread a message of positivity to her five million followers. She revealed that the leaks involving Sketch hadn’t changed her opinion of him at all.

Ordway clarified that she hadn’t intended to give a “deep-dive” on the situation but she was prompted to by her followers. “I feel like it should already be known what my thoughts are,” She began. “I have no opinion. Nothing changed whatsoever.”

“Sketch is still Sketch. He’s still the same person you watch, you love, you enjoy,” Ordway continued. She did note that most people seem to be in support of Sketch but that she wanted to add her voice to that.

Ordway also made a point to call out people who had been making hurtful comments and “spreading negativity”.

“Those little comments that you make, that you think are funny, they add up whenever there’s a surplus of people having things to say,” she explained.

Despite that, the comments section of Ordway’s TikTok was still divided between fans supporting Sketch and others making light of the situation. Since the leaks, Sketch has remained quiet on social media and it’s currently unknown when he will return to streaming.