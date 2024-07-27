Adin Ross slams “unhinged weirdos” in his community insulting Sketch

Adin Ross has described members of his X community as “unhinged weirdos” in response to some choosing to insult Sketch.

The controversial Kick streamer was reacting to a clip of xQc when the discussion turned to Ross’ mods and community on X (formerly Twitter).

The topic was brought up after a moderator of ‘Adin Loyals‘ tweeted insults aimed at Sketch following the latter’s leaked content in early July.

Without hesitation, xQc jumped to Ross’ defense and stated the Kick streamer didn’t have a say in what his community shared online. And Ross agreed, doubling down on his lack of control over the group.

“He kind of got mad at it, he kind of gave up,” xQc said, explaining why Adin Loyals was “no longer a good representation” of Ross’ “views” as they were now a “self-sailing ship”.

Ross then paused the clip and agreed, stating, “Literally, it’s 100,000 unhinged weirdos in that f***ing community.”

Despite adding that he felt “some of you guys [in Adin Loyals] are probably super f***ing cool”, Ross reiterated that he couldn’t “f***ing control” anyone part of the community.

Finishing the clip, xQc went on to say that “Adin Loyals represents Adin Loyals, not Adin” and that this was true “especially now” after Ross had “tried to sever from [the community]” and even almost “closed it down”. This led to Ross publicly declaring his appreciation for xQc’s support.

“I love how [xQc] always defends me, man. Like I swear to God bro, he’s such a W,” Ross said. “I love [xQc] on God.”

However, some viewers disagreed and felt the community was representative of Ross’ content. One commenter pointed to the use of derogatory slurs, writing that Ross ‘screamed’ at Destiny for “being bi-sexual”.

Another pointed out that when Ross claimed that his community didn’t want any harm on Sketch, the chat was spammed with viewers writing, “I do.”