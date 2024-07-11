Sketch’s “I did not have sexual relations with that man” TikTok trend explained

Sketch’s viral Twitch stream addressing the leaks from his past is taking over TikTok, particularly one moment where he made a humorous political reference.

If you’ve been scrolling through your For You Page over the last several days, you might’ve seen a few folks using audio from popular Twitch streamer Sketch, who’s become one of the most buzzed-about entertainers on the net.

In a July 8 live stream, Sketch addressed adult content that had leaked of him, which went viral on social media the day prior. He admitted to being the person in said content and apologized to his fans, saying he’s “changed” since then, and thanking his friends and family for their support.

Article continues after ad

Although the topic was quite serious, Sketch lightened the mood by cracking a few jokes at his own expense — one of which referenced former United States President Bill Clinton.

“I did not have sexual relations with that man!” Sketch joked. “I’m just kidding. I did. Possibly. Cat’s outta the bag.”

Article continues after ad

Bill Clinton famously addressed his affair with activist Monica Lewinsky in a televised broadcast in 1998, where he uttered the phrase, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman.”

Viewers have since come out in droves to encourage Sketch after his leaks went viral, praising him for how he handled the situation and congratulating him for managing to find the humor in such a high-pressure time in his life.

Article continues after ad

In fact, Sketch’s Bill Clinton-inspired joke has now become the latest fad taking over TikTok, where users are playing the audio over their own confessions.

For instance, TikTok user ‘Ricky’ claims that he “did not get back” with his ex-partner… but the audio from Sketch’s stream clearly indicates otherwise.

TikToker Zachary, on the other hand, drove the joke even further by captioning his post: “Point of view: I get asked what I did at the boys’ slumber party.”

Essentially, TikTokers are using Sketch’s audio to humbly, and humorously, admit to their own romantic escapades — or at the very least, make a lighthearted joke.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Many other TikTok users are using the audio to show support for the streamer, calling his comedic timing “incredible” and claiming he’s “earned them as a fan with that single line.”

For now, Sketch is taking a brief hiatus from social media, but promised that he will return to streaming at a later date when everything cools down.