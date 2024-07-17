Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has responded to people looking for reasons to cancel steamers and the current state of Twitch days after Sketch’s leaks went viral.

Images of Twitch star Sketch doing adult content made their way around social media on July 7, 2024, sparking both negative and positive reactions from users worldwide.

Sketch addressed the leaks in a short Twitch stream, confirming that he was, in fact, in the leaked photos. Many streamers quickly came out in support of the creator, but the leaks have continued to be a topic of discussion.

Article continues after ad

During a July stream, one of Ninja’s viewers said, “First Sketch, next it will be Ninja,” implying that Blevins may be the next creator to get “canceled” on social media.

“Dear God bro, leave me alone,” he shot back. “I will say though, the internet lately… it seems like people are looking to cancel anyone and everyone at all times. It’s every day. Every day it’s something new. It’s something, someone… someone’s getting canceled or [they’re] trying to.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Social media and Twitch right now, and streaming, it is so stupid. Someone does something suspicious, something sus… a million people post it on the internet and everyone’s giving their opinions that nobody asked for.”

He added. “‘W, W this, L that, I can’t condone this,’ what the f**k is happening bro? Remember when we used to just f**king play video games?”

Ninja went on to explain that he has been considering how long he will continue to be a live-streaming star.

Article continues after ad

“I’m not joking when I say this. It could be five, it could be one. We’ve gone through some sh*t, man,” he said. “Retirement is not imminent, though. I have a good feeling about a lot of stuff coming up.”

With over 19M followers on Twitch, Ninja is by far the most-followed creator on the platform. It may not last much longer, however, as Kai Cenat is quickly gaining on the internet star.

Article continues after ad