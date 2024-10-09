Mizkif storms out after trying Wendy’s “flop” Krabby Patty burger with ExtraEmily

Streamers Mizkif and ExtraEmily went all out when they headed to Wendy’s to try their newest collaboration – the Krabby Patty from Spongebob. However, it didn’t go as planned, as Mizkif was seen storming out of the restaurant.

The internet went crazy when Wendy’s revealed they were releasing a version of the iconic Krabby Patty burger. You know, the one that Spongebob SquarePants is a pro at making.

While the recipe for the burger on the show is a secret, Wendy’s claims to have gotten their hands on it, as they revealed their version: a quarter pounder beef patty, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion on a “toasted premium bun,” complete with “a top-secret Krabby Kollab sauce.”

The hyped-up burger was finally released on October 8, and Mizkif and ExtraEmily were some of the many Spongebob fans who went to Wendy’s to try out the burger meal, but not before making sure they were dressed appropriately for it.

They went to Spirit Halloween, and picked up Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy costumes before driving to Wendy’s and ordering the burgers.

“I’ve waited 20 years for this,” Mizkif said while looking down at the burger in front of him.

Emily was the first one to take a bite from her burger, keeping a poker face so as not to reveal her thoughts to Mizkif before he took a bite out of his.

After a few seconds of eating, they both expressed their disappointment, claiming “It’s just a normal burger.”

“This isn’t the Krusty Krab that I know,” Emily said, to which Mizkif replied: “This isn’t the Krusty Krab that any of us knows, this is just a stupid burger.

“I waited 20 years for this, and what did I get?” he asked, to which Emily responded: “A flop.”

“Maybe I never deserved the Krabby Patty, maybe it was all a lie,” Mizkif said with a sad look on his face.

As Emily tried to comfort him, but also agreed that the burger wasn’t anything special, Mizkif quickly ripped the starfish from his costume off his face before standing up and storming out of the restaurant.

Wendy’s are not the only fast food chain doing collaborations, as McDonalds recently revealed collaborations with Kai Cenat while also bringing out exclusive Friends toys with their happy meals.