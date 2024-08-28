Leaked Wendy’s menu claims they’re launching a SpongeBob Krabby Patty

Rumor has it that Wendy’s is about to hit us all with a wave of 90s nostalgia, because a menu collab with SpongeBob Squarepants has been leaked, and it’s about to make all your food dreams come true.

Have you ever wanted to reach through the screen and try a fictional food item? Well, Wendy’s is set to launch a Krabby Patty along with an under-the-sea-themed Frosty to quench it all down.

The menu was leaked in a photo on Reddit, that shows an apparent PSA to staff members at Wendy’s about the upcoming menu launch.

The leaked image shows an announcement to staff dated August 16, 2024, and details that Wendy’s will offer a Krabby Patty collab that will be available in the US and Canada from early October until early November. The menu will apparently include:

Krabby Patty: A fresh cheeseburger loaded with “fresh produce” and an all-new Krabby Patty sauce. Not giving much away here, but after all, it is a secret formula.

Pineapple Under The Sea Frosty: In honor of SpongeBob's home, this Frosty will be flavored with vanilla, as well as mango and pineapple puree.

Hot and Crispy Fries: An already existing menu item, but the menu release states that the burger will be served with Wendy's signature fries.

The memo to staff also mentions restaurant merch to go along with the SpongeBob collaboration. So, is this collab real, or is the internet just up to its usual tricks?

As far as we can tell, the photograph of the announcement to staff looks pretty genuine and includes all the information that would be expected of a memo like this. As we’ve learned with Starbucks, staff usually do get a heads up about releases a few months in advance, so the timeline checks out too.

Nickelodeon Wendy’s fans may soon be able to hoover up Krabby Pattys.

In fact, a Redditor who claims to work at Wendy’s confirmed the collaboration in the comments: “Yeah I was working today and my manager turns to me and says we’re doing the SpongeBob collab in October and that was probably the most hyped I’ve ever been from my job.”

This comes as SpongeBob Squarepants celebrates its 25th anniversary, and would be the latest in a long line of product partnerships with Wendy’s, including the limited-edition figures sold in 2017 to celebrate the release of the SpongeBob movie.

Not to mention the fact that SpongeBob wears Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas’ signature red tie, and the square burger patties served at Wendy’s match SpongeBob’s square pants.

It’s safe to say that we’re all hoping this collab is true so that we can finally live out the childhood dream of actually eating a Krabby Patty. While you wait in anticipation, you can always give the new Arch Burger at McDonald’s a whirl.