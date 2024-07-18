YouTuber builds custom SpongeBob SquarePants PC & it’s absolutely cursed

Modder & YouTuber Peter Knetter has transformed an AMD Mini PC into a fully functional, SpongeBob SquarePants “all in one” PC with real working eyes.

YouTuber Peter Knetter is well-versed in weird and wonderful PC and console mods. The content creator has already created a fully functional Steam Deck out of LEGO and a working GameCube controller out of cardboard.

Now, the modder has brought everyone’s favorite sponge that lives in a pineapple under the sea to life. Knetter used an AMD Mini PC as the basis for his creation.

Article continues after ad

The resulting “all-in-one SpongeBob PC” is not only capable of playing SpongeBob SquarePants tie-in games, but the ‘eyes’ are functioning dual-screen displays.

The PC wasn’t built from the ground up using a yellow PC case as you’d expect. Instead, Knetter outlined the Nickelodeon icon by hand on a block of hot-glued polystyrene, which was later carved into shape with a hot knife and coated in yellow foam.

Article continues after ad

SpongeBob’s arms and teeth were even added to the custom PC, sculpted out of baked clay. Meanwhile, the PC’s speaker was aptly placed where SpongeBob’s mouth would be.



However, the main attraction to this custom PC is its dual-screen display. Instead of one display, Knetter utilized two 8-inch 1024×768 IPS screens to become SpongeBob’s eyes.

Article continues after ad

As seen in his latest YouTube Video, Knetter even made sure to replicate SpongeBob’s adorably round cheeks and make room for the Geekom AE7 AMD Ryzen 9 Mini PC that would later power the entire build.

Peter Knetter

They aren’t the best combo to use while playing SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated. As seen in the video, most of the actual game footage is cut off from the shape of SpongeBob’s now hauntingly big eye sockets.



However, seeing a wallpaper of his eyes shown through the finished custom PC build is nevertheless impressive.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The specs are quite respectable, sporting a Radeon 780M GPU, meaning that performance would be around the same ballpark as Ayaneo’s AM02.

This would be enough to run plenty of games, albeit at lower resolutions, with retro emulators flourishing on the system. It’s enough to be a fully-fledged gaming system.

As is the intense, though utterly terrifying, lengths Knetter has gone to to replicate SpongeBob SquarePants as a custom-built PC, square pants and shoes included.