Wendy’s celebrates Krabby Patty meal launch with Spongebob-themed drive-thru

A Wendy’s in Los Angeles, California, has gone viral across social media after turning its drive-thru into Bikini Bottom to celebrate the launch of its Krabby Patty meal.

Themed collabs have been the rage across nearly every fast food restaurant in 2024, and Wendy’s’s latest endeavor is no different.

The company launched the Krabby Patty meal in October 2024, and customers all over the country are flocking to their closest Wendy’s to check out the Spongebob-themed meal.

One franchise in Los Angeles, California, has gone viral across social media after turning its drive-thru into an entire Bikini Bottom experience.

In a clip shared on TikTok, you can see a car driving underneath a giant upside-down Spongebob inflatable and into a tunnel. On each side, you can see some iconic Bikini Bottom landmarks and designs like Spongebob, Patrick, and Squidward’s homes.

It’s unknown whether this location is the only one with a themed drive-thru experience, but fans across the country have found their own ways to celebrate the release.

Many are going to their local Wendy’s and ordering the Krabby Patty meal by acting out various Spongebob lines.

TikToker Carterflat went viral with a video of a Wendy’s employee joining in on the memes as well.

“Thank you for choosing the magical Wendy’s, home of the Krabby Patty, what can I get you?” said the employee.

The TikToker replied in a Patrick voice: “Oh, you know exactly why I’m here.”

“You want one of those Krabby Patty’s don’t you Squidward?” the employee responded.

His video has received over 4.4M views since going viral, and viewers shared their thoughts in the comments.

“That dude is having too much fun ngl,” one user commented.

Another said: “Immediate friendship started right here.”

“Everything about this vid is IT… the workers stroke in the beginning, the Patrick voice, the comedic goofy goober timing… 10/10 this will do numbers,” a third replied.

This is just the latest fast food collab to go viral across social media. On October 10, Kai Cenat partnered with McDonald’s to celebrate the launch of its long-awaited Chicken Big Mac.