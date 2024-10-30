Dunkin’s Spider Donut baffles social media with its “unhinged” antics 

Dunkin’s Spider Donut has been up to no good since its inception to the breakfast chain this October.

Coated in purple icing with a chocolate Glazed Chocolate Munchkin centered in the middle of the plain donut, the specialty item gets finished off with chocolate drizzle for spider legs and white drizzle to form the eyes.

While the Dunkin’ Spider Donut is only available for a limited time, the mischief it has caused on social media has left a lasting impression by taking over the official Dunkin’ accounts.

In a slew of posts on TikTok and Instagram, Dunkin’s Spider Donut has used scare tactics to lure in customers.

“If you aren’t afraid of spiders… you’re gonna be,” wrote Dunkin’. “I’m right behind you.”

The Spider Donut has even taunted its prey by saying, “They say you eat 20 spiders in your sleep, time to get even… I will take on every one of you.”

Not only that, but the specialty menu item has gotten cheeky on several occasions. “Ya girl said I’m not so itsy bitsy,” read one post. “I’ve got the long legs, all I need is the daddy,” read another.

The Spider Donut’s antics just might be coming to an end, though, as it revealed the 2024 Dunkin’ Holiday Menu in exchange for “1 like” on an Instagram post.

Dunkin’ then released a statement, explaining that “Spidey D’s” login credentials would be monitored going forward.

“While some of his antics were, admittedly, quite funny, Spidey D crossed the line this morning when he leaked our top secret holiday menu to the public in exchange for 1 like,” Dunkin’ wrote. “As a result, Spidey’s login credentials have been removed, and we’ve implemented measures to ensure that he will not be disrupting our content as we move forward.”

Since his trolling began, customers have had just as much fun with the Spider Donut as it’s had with them.

“I’m 100% here for unhinged Dunkin’,” wrote a fan on TikTok.

“I spent an hour on Dunkin’ IG last night reading all the comments on the last 5-6 posts. I was laughing so hard,” wrote another.

Popular brands like Pringles, Pop Tarts, and Goldfish have also joined the chat by responding to the Spider Donut’s comical posts.

“Mr. P is single,” wrote Pringles on an Instagram post. “Send me the addy for your web,” added Pop Tarts.

Though the Spider Donut will soon be unavailable in stores, Dunkin’ is still offering its $6 Meal Deal, which includes a Bacon, Egg, and Cheese sandwich, a side of Hash Browns, and a medium Hot or Iced Coffee.