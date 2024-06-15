Jynxzi announces Elden Ring marathon stream that will last up to one week

Jynxzi has announced he will be marathoning Elden Ring until he beats the game, expecting the stream to last up to a week.

Since Kai Cenat’s Elden Ring stream marathon, the game has seen a monumental resurgence in popularity on Twitch.

Now, it looks like other creators have taken note and are looking to cash in, with Twitch streamer and YouTuber Nicholas ‘Jynxzi‘ Stewart revealing he is following suit.

Just like Cenat before him, Jynxzi has decided to play the game until he can beat it — and subsequently won’t end his stream until that time comes.

In a Twitch clip posted to X (formerly Twitter) by user ‘scubaryan_‘, Jynxzi revealed he had a “big announcement” to share.

“I am doing an Elden Ring marathon,” he said. “I am not ending the stream until I beat Elden Ring… it might take a long time, bro, but I’m not ending the stream until I beat Elden Ring.”

The marathon will begin Monday June 16, with Jynxzi estimating it could last up to seven days — though he suspected it would be less.

“You guys have been telling me to play Elden Ring for the past two years, so I’m excited.”

The streamer told viewers that he would be “sleeping on camera” and “showering on camera,” though he assured that no genitalia would be shown; “We’re going to have literally a full set up.”

Reacting to news of the upcoming marathon on X, one viewer theorized that Jynxzi “saw how well that went for Kai and now he wants to do it.”

Multiple people also pointed to Kai for starting “a trend with Elden Ring”, and one revealed Jynxzi’s chat had been “spamming” the streamer that he couldn’t beat the game “faster than Kai”, making it appear this marathon announcement was Jynxzi’s response.

Kai Cenat beat Elden Ring after nearly seven days straight, defeating Elden Beast at 166 hours and 52 minutes. Throughout his gameplay, he also amassed a total of 1,701 deaths. It remains to be seen whether Jynxzi will complete the game in a shorter period or with fewer deaths.

