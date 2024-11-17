Kai Cenat’s security slammed for treatment of Disneyland employee

Kai Cenat’s security team was slammed by viewers of the Twitch star’s stream for their behavior towards a Disneyland employee.

On November 17, as part of his ongoing Mafiathon 2 subathon, Cenat visited Disneyland with his entourage, drawing huge crowds of fans.

After stopping to take a selfie with one fan celebrating their birthday, Cenat and his security continued following their tour guide, eventually coming to a stop when the streamer pointed off-camera and asked the tour guide, “Where is our food?”

After responding to Kai’s question with “After this,” referring to the attraction they had arrived at, Cenat’s security team expressed their frustrations. “No no no, he wants food now. He wanted food now,” one bodyguard repeatedly stated.

Upon being told that getting food wouldn’t be immediately possible, a second bodyguard continued, “We said we wanted food,” and added, “What do you mean? He wants food. You give him what he wants.”

“I’m about to throw up low-key I ain’t gonna lie,” Kai added, before moving to diffuse the situation. “Look, everybody relax – let’s not yell at anybody. Security tone it down, just relax, alright?”

Moments later, Kai talked to his group’s tour guide directly, apologizing for any offense caused. “Sorry, we don’t mean to come off any type of way. Shake my hand bro, you’re doing an amazing job leading us. You’re good bro.”

Responses to the clip were negative, with Kai and his security team catching criticism for the encounter.

“I hate this so much. Harassing a regular minimum wage employee is wrong on so many levels,” came one comment on Reddit, with another adding, “Got to be the saddest wielding of fake authority ever. Dude acted like his entourage position was about to get axed if Kai didn’t get a f**king corndog ASAP.”

Kai wasn’t exempt from being singled out, either. “All I hear is spoiled brat needs food. Can’t take any sort of responsibility to feed himself?”

Others called on him to cut ties with the security team. “If you’re Kai and a decent human being you cut your security over this, you’d expect them to be decent and kind towards individuals who are not threatening your well-being.”

While he’s already achieved his goal of surpassing Ironmouse’s Twitch subscriber record, Kai’s Mafiathon 2 stream will continue until the end of November. For all the highlights so far, see our summary.