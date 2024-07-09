Sneako hits back as Corinna Kopf slams him for criticizing Sketch

After Corinna Kopf called him out for his comments on Sketch, Sneako has hit back at her, saying she’s being “selective” and doubling down on calling Sketch “disingenuous.”

On July 8, popular Twitch star Sketch went live and confirmed he was the person featured in a number of leaks that day, admitting that he had filmed the content a couple of years ago and was dealing with addiction problems at the time.

While much of the community, including his friends in FaZe Clan, Jynxzi, and more were supportive of Sketch, some mocked him, made jokes, or even suggested there were sinister motives behind Sketch’s situation.

After Sketch went live to make the admission, Sneako said that the streamer was “not genuine”, adding that he should’ve been upfront about his past, and that it’s “a crazy thing to keep secret.”

After seeing the clip on Twitter/X, Corinna responded: “Sneako ‘genuinely’ shut the f*ck up. You’re saying someone isn’t genuine because they didn’t randomly disclose who they were f**king once they blew up on social media? You sound so incredibly dense.”

It didn’t take long for Sneako to catch wind of Corinna’s criticism, though, and he responded to it while live on stream.

“Corinna, you’re being really selective with your memory,” he said. “Sketch fakes having a disability. He went from being a gay star to a fake autistic streamer. That’s the disingenuous part.

“He can have a good heart and still be not authentic. Don’t think it’s just sticking to the fact he lied about his previous life which was two years ago. A whole different person under a different alias who didn’t have a disability… If he was authentic, we would have known all that stuff.”

He added that replying to her would just give her more subscribers and then more 12-year-old boys would “turn into Sketch.”

Corinna hasn’t publicly responded to Sneako’s latest comments at the time of writing.