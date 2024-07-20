Twitch users baffled after InvaderVie gets banned for tenth time

Twitch users have been left scratching their heads after InvaderVie was revealed to have received her tenth ban on the platform.

A Canadian streamer known largely for going live in the Just Chatting category, InvaderVie has amassed over 374,000 followers since starting. However, she’s been no stranger to controversy in her Twitch run so far.

InvaderVie was previously slammed for berating viewers as ‘cheapskates’ for not subbing, and has continued to receive bans from the live-streaming service since 2019 – a punishment many of her fans feel hasn’t been necessary.

Now, she has officially hit double digits, with StreamerBans sharing that InvaderVie had been banned for a tenth time on July 19, 2024.

Both on X (formerly Twitter) and in a Reddit thread sharing the news of InvaderVie’s ban, fans took to the comments and shared their bafflement, claiming Twitch was targeting the wrong creators.

“How is [she] getting banned for sitting on a chair for [three to four hours]?” one person questioned. Another wrote that Twitch banned people who “didn’t do anything wrong”, rather than those on the platform who did “extreme or crazy sh**”.

Multiple watchers of InvaderVie agreed Twitch would be better off banning creators who were actually breaking the rules, such as those who enacted “blatant view botting” to ensure “exactly 2300-2400 viewers every single day for the last [six months] and not a single chatter.”

Nonetheless, not everyone was in support of InvaderVie as some felt that after this many, the ban should have been implemented as a “permanent” measure. Others pointed out the possibility that InvaderVie’s bans may not have been actually counting toward her “record” as she was successfully appealing them.

According to StreamerBans, InvaderVie’s longest ban lasted five days, though she usually averages one day with her shortest seeing a return after just 15 hours. In line with this, her tenth ban was lifted a day after she received it on July 20.