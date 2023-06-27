Ibai ‘disappointed’ as Amouranth pulls out of boxing event last minute without warning

Twitch superstar Ibai said he was blindsided by Amouranth’s announcement that she was pulling out of his boxing event at the last minute, with the bout scheduled to take place on July 1.

Ibai’s event, La Velada del Año 3, is set to feature a number of streaming stars going head-to-head in the ring, with Amouranth among them. She was due to face Spanish streaming sensation Maite ‘Mayichi’ Carrillo.

However, on June 26, Amouranth announced on Twitter that she was pulling out of the event, citing health concerns stemming from “late-stage ovarian failure.”

Article continues after ad

Ibai was surprised by Amouranth’s announcement

Despite running the event, Ibai explained on stream that he had not been made aware of Amouranth’s decision until seeing her Twitter post.

“The thing that surprised me the most is that we spoke with Amouranth’s manager last night, about flights and hotels being paid. She said OK to everything,” he said on stream.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“So that’s why I told you this afternoon that Amouranth was coming to Spain, because flight check-ins were already done and she was flying today. So that’s why I confirmed to you guys that she was coming to Spain – this is not some marketing strategy.”

Article continues after ad

Ibai asked his viewers not to be toxic towards Amouranth, and wished her the best with her recovery.

However, he also expressed disappointment that he had not been told sooner and given the chance to organize a substitute fighter. Also, Ibai was frustrated that no one told him or Kosmos (the event agency) prior to Amouranth’s Twitter announcement.

Mayichi, who Amouranth was due to fight, simply tweeted “No puede ser…”, meaning “There’s no way…”.