Ibai claims Twitch capped his viewer count for viral boxing event: “They robbed me”

Spanish streaming star Ibai Llanos claims that Twitch capped his viewer count during his viral boxing event, La Velada del Año 3.

Ibai Llanos has once again made Twitch history thanks to his viral influencer-boxing event, La Velada del Año 3, which broadcasted over the weekend of July 1, 2023.

Llanos’s highly-anticipated combat sports showdown broke Twitch’s viewership record, weighing in at over 3.4 million viewers at the stream’s peak.

However, Ibai claims this number could have been even higher. According to the streamer — who is the third most-followed broadcaster on the platform — Twitch allegedly capped his viewership count during the wildly popular event.

Ibai | Twitter Ibai’s boxing event set a new standard on Twitch.

Ibai claimed Twitch “robbed” him of viewer count during boxing event

Ibai spoke out about the subject during a live stream on July 2, claiming his stream reached its 3.4 million viewership mark several times… but it never extended beyond that amount.

“The amount of engineers, viewership experts — including my editor, who knows a lot about this — who talked to me said that [Twitch robbed] me,” he said.

“They explained to me all the details of how viewership works and how Twitch blocks the amount of [views a stream can get]. You can see how the Twitch tracker goes up and then down, and then up again. I have a lot of theories from people that study these viewership things, and how Twitch robbed my views.”

Many fans are speculating that Llanos did have more than 3.4 million viewers during his boxing event, but say that Twitch’s stats tracker might have bugged out due to the large number of people tuning into the stream.

Llanos’s latest record-breaking stream follows in the footsteps of his previous boxing event, which also set a record on Twitch back in June 2022, garnering 3.35 million viewers at its peak.

Although Llanos may have broken his own record and set a new standard for influencer-boxing events, it’s unclear if his issues with viewership count on the site will be addressed. Dexerto has reached out to Twitch for comment regarding this ongoing situation.

