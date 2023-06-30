How to watch Ibai’s La Velada del Año 3 boxing event: Twitch stream, matchups

Twitch star Ibai Llanos’ annual boxing event, La Velada del Año 3, is coming up soon. Here’s everything we know about the event, including how to watch it and who’s taking part.

Spanish Twitch star Ibai Llanos has skyrocketed in popularity over the last few years, putting on some of the communities biggest events like the Balloon World Cup and his La Valeda del Año boxing events.

La Valeda del Año 3 is set to bring July 2023 in with a bang, bringing some of the communities favorite influencers into the ring.

Here’s everything we know about the event, including how to watch it and who’s taking part in the event.

How to watch Ibai Llanos’ La Velada del Año 3 on Twitch

The event will be streamed in its entirety on Ibai’s Twitch channel on July 1, 2023.

La Velada del Año 3 boxing matchups

Here are the boxing matchups that will take place during the long-awaited event:

Ampeter vs Abraham Mateo

RiverS vs LaRivers

Luzu vs Fernanfloo

Shelao vs Misho

Mayichi vs ?

Coscu vs Germán Garmendia

Mayichi was originally set to go up against Kick star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa during the event, but major medical issues caused her doctors to disapprove of her going to Madrid and participating in her bout.

A replacement for Amouranth has yet to be revealed, but we’ll be sure to update you on the status of Mayichi’s match.

For those interested in checking out who competed and won in last year’s La Velada del Año, check out our coverage of the event.