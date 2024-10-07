K-pop group NewJeans recreate FaZe Jason’s viral 100k Twitch subs ETA video

K-pop group NewJeans took to TikTok to recreate the viral clip of FaZe Jason celebrating hitting 100,000 Twitch subscribers with their song ‘ETA.’

On September 30, Twitch star JasonTheWeen played NewJeans’ song ‘ETA’ during his stream to celebrate reaching 100,000 subscribers, and it quickly went viral across social media.

Since then, streams of “ETA” on Spotify have surged, exceeding 560,000 by October 1, and the track has doubled its plays in less than three days.

After the celebration, the FaZe Clan member quote retweeted the video himself with the caption, “I [heart emoji] NEW JEANS,” gaining over 1.8 million times and 37,000 likes.

Article continues after ad

A week later, NewJeans posted to their official TikTok account, recreating the viral celebration for their 12.5 million followers.

In the clip, Hanni is playfully pushed around by the other group members, just like Jason was in the original. They then start dancing to the Twitch streamer’s sound, where he and the other FaZe Clan members were singing ‘ETA.’

Article continues after ad

“WHAT’S YOUR ETA?!!” they captioned the post, which has already racked up over 1 million views and more than 284,000 likes. It was also posted to their Instagram page, where it has over 2 million views.

Article continues after ad

Fans of the K-pop girl group, known as Bunnies, were obsessed with the unexpected crossover. “Let’s go Jason NewJeans collab c’mon,” one wrote in the comments.

“Growing up on Faze and recently getting into Kpop last year, this is the most unexpected crossover and I’m here for it,” another wrote. “JASONTHEWEEN X NEWJEANS COLLAB MAKE IT HAPPEN,” a third said.

JasonTheWeen’s fans also took to Twitter/X to share their reactions. “Jason basically just got a shoutout from NewJeans. I’m so proud to be in NMS,” one supporter wrote.

Article continues after ad

“Dude when he said a few weeks ago about jokingly collabing w NewJeans I legit just laughed it off knowing that would never ever happen,” another said. “I’m a believer now.”

Article continues after ad

Jason hasn’t responded to NewJeans recreating his celebration yet, but we’ll keep you updated when he does.