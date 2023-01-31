OTK reveals Emiru as latest co-owner

OTK Network has just revealed Emiru as the org’s latest co-owner alongside Mizkif, Asmongold, Esfand, and more after just over a year after joining the group full-time.

In January 2022, Twitch streamer Emiru joined OTK as their latest content creator after a phenomenally successful year before.

Since then, she’s grown to an average of over 17,000 viewers on her channel and has continued to be a major part of OTK’s events and videos.

As of January 31, Emiru is the latest co-owner of the organization alongside Asmongold, Mizkif, Esfand, and more.

Emiru becomes latest co-owner of OTK

During the latest OTK shareholders meeting stream, they begin the announcement with a video of Emiru going through a castle, fighting her way through all the current co-owners of the org.

“After slaying the evil dragon, the old king, and the two jesters, she took the crown for herself and became king of the kingdom,” she said in the video. “So guys, I’m an owner! I have equity. I go to meetings and stuff!”

Just after her announcement video, Emiru came out on stage and said a few words.

“Thank you guys, I’ve been looking forward to announcing my ownership for a while now and I’m really excited to do more with OTK and to be working more closely with all these awesome motherf*ckers up here,” she said.

But that’s not all, Emiru also revealed that she’s set to launch her first-ever show — Cosplay Clash — later this year.

