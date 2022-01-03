Emiru joins OTK after breakout year on Twitch

Cosplayer and Twitch streamer Emiru is now an official member of OTK, joining the likes of Asmongold and Mizkif after experiencing a majorly successful 2021.

Although Emily ‘Emiru’ Schunk has been streaming on Twitch for more than half a decade, this cosplayer-turned-broadcasting superstar experienced a sudden and meteoric rise to fame this past year.

Initially streaming for audiences of 2,000 on her biggest days, the streamer now boasts six times the viewership at the tail end of 2021, and regularly finds herself at the top of fan pages and clip sites.

Emiru is more than a Twitch streamer; she’s also a renowned cosplayer, showing off her latest creations during live broadcasts with her half-million followers (not to mention her 433k Instagram fans).

Advertisement

Emiru officially joins OTK

After moving in with Mizkif and making it big as a Twitch superstar, Emiru has now officially joined the ranks of OTK, a live streaming and gaming organization made up of some of the biggest names on Twitch.

Her fellow OTK members are jazzed to welcome her into the fold, with fellow streamer Tips Out commenting: “Her meteoric rise has proven what most of us already know: With the power of God and Anime, anything is possible.”

“Emiru will continue to be one of the biggest streamers on the platform, and I’m glad she’s on the team,” Mizkif said.

Advertisement

Emiru’s jaw-dropping success on Twitch has allowed her to reach new heights. Earning new viewers and now being part of one of the fastest-growing streaming groups, there’s no telling what the future has in store for her next.