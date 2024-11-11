IShowSpeed says “everybody” is scared to race him after Noah Lyles challenge

IShowSpeed claims that “everyone” is scared to race him on foot after he almost won a 50-yard dash against Olympic runner Noah Lyles.

Alongside being the most popular YouTube streamer on the platform, IShowSpeed’s athletic prowess is all but unmatched.

In just 2024 alone, he filmed himself jumping over moving supercars, attempted the backflip world record, and sparred with one of the best boxers ever while in the Philippines.

On November 6, MrBeast and Noah Lyles called IShowSpeed to challenge him with a $100k footrace against Lyles, which he accepted. It didn’t go quite as Speed planned, however, as he was left furious after barely losing the race.

Article continues after ad

Though in a stream on November 11, Speed revealed that he thinks ‘every’ professional athlete is scared to race him after almost winning against Lyles.

“Now, everybody is scared to race me,” he said. “I’m not about to say no names, but all these people who are professionals.. whatever they’re professionals at… they are scared to race me. I’m calling everybody and anybody out,” he said.

Article continues after ad

“That even goes out to Noah, chat. That’s the reason Noah didn’t even want to race me again. If Noah would have raced me again, he knows he would have lost. He wasn’t tired. He wasn’t tired at all. I promise you, everybody is scared to race me.”

Article continues after ad

It’s unknown if Speed’s had any challenges pop up since his race against Noah Lyles, but the YouTube streamer has yet to have his race against Jake Paul.

Back in September, Speed was challenged by the professional boxer to a foot race with the winner getting $25,000. He was supposed to fly to Paul’s home in Puerto Rico after his tour across Southeast Asia, but it’s yet to happen, likely because he’s training for his upcoming boxing match.

Article continues after ad

Jake Paul’s long-awaited fight against legendary boxer Mike Tyson is set to take place on November 15 and will be the first boxing match to be streamed on Netflix for free.